Jaguars’ Parker Washington Announcement Provides Clarity

Parker Washington is heading into a season of high expectation for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Yes, a part of that sentence applies to the team as a whole, coming off a 13-4 season and a division title.

But that sentence also applies to Washington as an individual. He broke out in a big way in 2025, and now it’s time to see what he can do for an encore.

Washington is part of one of the best three-headed WR groups in the NFL with Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, so there should be ample opportunity for them all to take turns making plays for QB Trevor Lawrence.

With that increased importance of Washington as an offensive player brought about an interesting question this summer, though: Would Washington keep his old role as a punt returner?

Consider that question answered.

Parker Washington Makes Role Announcement

Washington made it very clear when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday: “I am the punt returner.”

Not a lot of room for uncertainty in that sentiment.

Jaguars WR Parker Washington says “I am the punt returner” heading into the season opener — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) September 9, 2026

This was a question mostly along the lines of, would the Jaguars risk Washington in a role other than his pass-catching spot?

But it’s fair to point out that last season, Washington did it all just fine.

He’s also a really good punt returner. In 2024, he had just six punt returns but took them for 144 yards, including a 96-yard touchdown.

In 2025, Washington returned 25 punts for the Jags for 341 yards (13.6 yards per return), and he took two of them back to the house, including an 87-yarder.

Washington has returned only a handful of kickoffs in each of his NFL seasons, but it’s clear that he’s a game changer as a punt returner.

Impact on Parker Washington at WR

If last season is any indication, this really isn’t a big deal for his receiving potential for the season ahead.

He had a career year with 95 targets, catching 58 of them for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

Washington averaged more than 52 receiving yards per game and more than 14 yards per catch. He’s a playmaker on all spots of the field.

The Jags also showed their belief in Washington by giving him seven carries, although he managed to total 0 rushing yards thanks to a couple of big losses as he tried to make things happen.

If the Jaguars can continue to get Washington the ball in space — be it on punt returns or on offense — he’ll continue to get a chance to show everything that he’s capable of. And with Jacksonville hoping to put together another special season, it makes sense for Washington to be given as many chances to make plays as possible.