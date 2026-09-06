Jaguars Part Ways With Injured Defender As Week 1 Approaches

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to get their roster in order for Week 1.

They had to make a move this weekend after an injury in order to continue to figure out their defensive line depth chart, and it meant cutting a player who was hurt this preseason.

The move, via the NFL transactions report, is that they cut Keivie Rose.

Rose, one would assume, will be released with an injury settlement after being placed on injured reserve early in the offseason.

An injury settlement allows a player to get some compensation for the time that the injury is keeping him out of action, although it varies based on the assessment of the injury and the amount the player would’ve been making if he was healthy.

Still, it’s a tough break for Rose, who is still working to break into the NFL.

Who Is Keivie Rose?

Rose actually goes by a nickname, Keivie.

His full name is Del’Keiveon Ke’Unta Rose.

He’s originally from Henderson, Texas, and that’s where he went to high school as a football and basketball player.

Rose was a three-star recruit who first went to Louisiana Tech, and then he spent his final two college seasons at Arkansas.

Rose earned First Team All-Conference USA honors in his final Louisiana Tech season to help him earn his transfer to the SEC.

The big defensive tackle had 19 tackles in his final season with the Razorbacks.

At his Pro Day, Rose measured 6-foot-2 and 303 pounds. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.07 seconds.

He does have a remarkable 6-foot-8 wingspan.

Rose was signed as an undrafted player by the Jags after the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars ended up waiving him in August 2025 and bringing him aboard to the practice squad.

A preseason injury this year prevented Rose from following a similar path.

The Jaguars likely weren’t going to need Rose on their active roster, but his NFL future is now in a bit more doubt.

Jaguars’ DT Depth Chart

This injury makes it worth looking at who the Jaguars have on their interior defensive line ahead of the new season.

In a base 4-3 defense, the Jags have two defensive tackles, although it’s probably fair to call one of those spots a nose tackle.

They’ve got DaVon Hamilton at nose tackle, as well as 2026 third-round pick Albert Regis.

Their other defensive tackle spot is led by the veteran Arik Armstead, and they’ve also got Matt Dickerson and Ruke Orhorhoro on their active roster.

The Jaguars open the season on Sunday, Sept. 13 at home against the lowly Cleveland Browns. The Browns will likely look to run the ball early and often, so Jacksonville will need its interior defenders to be sturdy and limit chunk plays in the running game.