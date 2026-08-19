Ex-Jaguars Star Surprisingly Compares Trevor Lawrence to Super Bowl Champion QB

When it comes to Trevor Lawrence, there appears to be mixed opinions on the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback.

On one end, there are many who compliment Lawrence due to his unique skill set and prototypical quarterback size at 6-foot-6. It also helps that he was a proven quarterback at the college football level, winning the national championship and eventually emerging as the No. 1 overall pick.

However, there are detractors that feel that Lawrence hasn’t lived up to his billing at the NFL level, pointing towards his one playoff win and the fact that he’s never dominated the league on a statistical level. He’s never ranked higher than sixth in passing yards in a single season and it was only as recently as last season that he finally ranked in the top five in touchdown passes.

Paul Posluszny, who was a star linebacker for a number of years in the NFL (2007-2017) for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, is one observer who is high on Lawrence. While speaking to Heavy Sports — courtesy of iPredicta — Posluszny detailed why he would compare Lawrence to one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Aaron Rodgers.

“His skill set is unbelievable,” said Posluszny of Lawrence. “If you look at the way he can move, how he can throw down field. I mean, when you look at some of the other quarterbacks where you say ‘OK, who can who can move like that?’ Who has the ability to move in the pocket? Who has the ability to have a rifle for an arm? The name that immediately came to mind was Aaron Rodgers.”

Why Trevor Lawrence is Being Compared to Aaron Rodgers

The comparison is a lofty one and not one that you ever really hear for Lawrence. For one, both quarterbacks are completely different statures with Rodgers at 6-foot-2. Furthermore, even though both can run the ball, Rodgers relied a little bit more on extending pass plays with his legs. Furthermore, he has a distinctive side-arm throwing motion that Lawrence doesn’t really rely on.

It appears Posluszny is relying on the comparison from a pure talent stand point and saying that Lawrence’s arm indeed matches Rodgers’ arm.

“Now that’s a very lofty comparison at this stage in his career,” said Posluszny “But I think the ceiling is sky high for Trevor. He has all the capabilities, all the physical abilities that you want in a quarterback. So it’s going to be impressive to see his career develop.”

Trevor Lawrence’s Best Season Has yet to Be Seen

While Lawrence’s stats and resume aren’t eye-popping like some other quarterbacks, he is coming off of the best season of his career after leading the Jaguars to an AFC South title. Furthermore, they were the hottest team in the NFL at one point, winning eight games to end the regular season.

The addition of new head coach Liam Coen certainly helped matters and have the Jaguars on an upward trajectory, with Posluszny saying the expectation is for Jacksonville to at least win the division above an annual playoff contender such as the Houston Texans and a fringe playoff contender in the Indianapolis Colts.

We’ll see if Lawrence can exceed his performance from last season, but Posluszny certainly believes he’s in position to do so.