Jaguars Predicted To Trade QB

The early going of the 2026 NFL season has been filled with injuries to quarterbacks.

Given that QB is the most important position in sports, that has a bunch of teams considering different deals to improve at the position.

The New York Giants already took the plunge earlier this week. They traded for J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings to help replace Jaxson Dart, who had a season-ending knee injury.

The Giants won’t be the last, though, and that means teams with legitimate QB depth could benefit in the form of getting future assets for a reserve.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, fit that bill.

Jaguars Trading QB Rumors

The Jaguars aren’t going to be trading face of the franchise Trevor Lawrence, so don’t worry about that.

They do have two experienced backups who have started games in the NFL, though.

Before the year, they acquired Quinn Ewers from the Miami Dolphins, and he’s likely the top backup to Lawrence moving forward.

Jacksonville also brought in Nick Mullens, who isn’t exciting but is reliable as far as reserve QBs go.

“Could someone ask Jacksonville about Quinn Ewers or Nick Mullens?” Graziano wondered in a new article on Wednesday.

Ewers seems less likely to move given that the Jags just acquired him during the preseason. They sought him out specifically.

“And the Jaguars like Ewers, so perhaps Mullens is expendable,” Fowler writes.

Fowler goes on to predict that at least a couple quarterbacks will get traded across the NFL.

“These are hardly slam dunks, but the landscape could foster movement,” Fowler writes. “So, I’ll set the over-under on the number of quarterbacks dealt at 2.5. Three teams — the Eagles, Browns and Steelers — are carrying four quarterbacks and probably would welcome a deal at the right price. And more injuries at the position will cause more trade talk.”

The Jaguars don’t have the most exciting names available, but they’ve got proven backups, and that counts for something.

Jaguars Next Game

The Jaguars have begun the year 2-1 and are trying to maintain their fast start in Week 4.

They go on the road for a tough one, though. They’re playing at the Cincinnati Bengals, who are also 2-1.

A high-profile QB matchup between Lawrence and Joe Burrow has the potential to be a really fun one for fans who decide to watch this game at 1 p.m. ET.

Neither of these teams is in a huge NFL market, but they should both factor into the playoff conversation. It’s worth tuning in.