Jacksonville Jaguars preparing to use Travis Hunter both ways: report

here is a new star in Jacksonville and his name is Travis Hunter. In last week’s NFL Draft, the Jaguars traded up for the second overall pick in order to draft the Colorado superstar. Known for his two-way abilities, Hunter brings a dynamic level of play to the gridiron, excelling both as a wide receiver and a cornerback. And with questions arising as to whether or not Hunter could continue to do that at the game’s highest level, it appears that the Jaguars have revealed the plans for their newest star.

General manager, James Gladstone, who went viral during the draft not only for the trade but for the phone call that he made to Hunter after, made it very clear that drafting Travis Hunter means that they want him to give them the full experience.

Jaguars talk plans for Travis Hunter

When teams trade up in a draft, it usually shows just how bad they wanted that specific player. And in the purposes of the Jaguars, trading up for Hunter meant that they wanted not only Hunter the receiver, but Hunter the defensive back as well. In other words? If the team is going to make a move like that, they might as well let Hunter be Hunter.

“Travis Hunter embodies belief,” Gladstone said in his presser following the draft. “He’s a rare person, he’s a rare player, but he’s also a reminder that the boundaries of the game of football were meant to be challenged. The decision to select [Hunter] was actually a statement; a statement of how we plan to move and who we are. And we want him to be nothing more than him, because when he is, he elevates the space around him. From the football field, to the city, to the game of football itself, Travis Hunter is who we’ve been hunting up.”

It is no secret that the NFL is a different game than college. In addition to it being a longer season, but the competition is much more stiff and the overall atmosphere is much more cutthroat. If Hunter does end up playing both ways, concerns about his long term future and ability to stay healthy could arise. But from the looks of it, the Jaguars have a plan and would not have made the move if they weren’t confident in what their ideas.

Being strategic with Hunter’s skillset

Intercepting four passes while also recording 11 passes defended and forcing a fumble, there is no doubt that Hunter would provide a major spark to Jacksonville’s defense. But one could make the argument that the 2024 Heisman winner is a better receiver. In 13 games on offense last season, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, not only being the surefire No. 1 receiver for Colorado but evolving into one of the nation’s top offensive weapons in the process. And with the Jaguars also in dire need of a star to pair with Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars head coach, Liam Coen, stated that the idea is to have Hunter be used more on offense, with occasional snaps on defense as needed.

“We have a plan right now of him playing primarily on offense, with him learning the defensive system and practicing on the defensive side of the ball, as well throughout this offseason program,” Coen said.

Listed as a candidate to win both Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, there is no doubt that Hunter is a star. Now, only time will tell if he is able to translate that superstardom into the NFL and live up to his draft status.