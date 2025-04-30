Jaguars Rookie Leading NFL in Important Category

The Jacksonville Jaguars would be nothing less than thrilled if rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter led the NFL in interceptions, touchdowns, receiving yards and/or receptions. Any of those achievements would be welcomed in Jacksonville.

But, for now, they’ll have to settle for Hunter leading the league in jersey sales among rookies.

According to the NFL Shop’s Instagram account, Hunter is leading the way

“The future is here 🔥 Check out the Top 10 best-selling jerseys from the 2025 NFL Draft! Which rookie are you repping this season?,” they posted.

Hunter is leading despite being in one of the most paltry fan bases in the league. Sorry, but it’s true. That’s not to say they don’t love their Jaguars down there, but they’ve only been around since 1995, Jacksonville is one of the smaller markets in the NFL and, hence, they play 13 games a year in London every year. Players like Hunter should, however, get that turned around and get the locals fired up for football so they invite their rowdy friends over tonight.

The rest of the Top 10

Tennesssee Titans first-overall pick Cam Ward comes in second at the moment, while Cleveland Browns 5th-round draft pick Shedeur Sanders is third.

PFT rounds out the rest of the top 10.

“The rest of the top 10 are Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Panthers receiver T-Mac McMillan, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (number TBD), Packers receiver Matthew Golden, Colts tight end Tyler Warren, and Bears tight end Colston Loveland,” writes Mike Florio.

Will Shedeur catch up quickly?

It’s not out of the question that Shedeur Sanders will catch up rather quickly. Despite falling so far in the draft, he still might be the biggest name in the entire 2025 NFL Draft. He was certainly the most talked about, even if it wasn’t always for positive reasons.

As Brooks Peck of the New York Times points out, players like Hunter and Ward had a two-day head start on Shedeur and we still don’t even know what jersey number he’s been assigned yet.

“Since Sanders wasn’t selected until Saturday and the other players on the list were picked on Thursday, his jersey has not been available for preorder as long as the others on NFL Shop, making his placement on it even more significant. As of Monday night, Sanders, Hunter, and Ward were the only three rookies among the site’s 10 “trending players” list,” Beck writes.

“While Hunter and Ward’s jersey numbers have already been decided, Sanders’ is still shown as “00” on the site. Hunter will wear No. 12 and Ward was given permission to wear No. 1 by legendary Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon,” Beck continues.

Perhaps Shedeur can make up the money in lost in draft status with jersey sales and marketing money. Heck, he could possibly make more money in marketing and sales than he would have in salary if he was selected in the top three.