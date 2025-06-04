Jaguars Sign Former Cardinals Linebacker to Deal

T

he NFL offseason may be over, but that does not mean that moves are done being made. In the midst of their offseason workouts, the Jacksonville Jaguars opted to bring in more reinforcements, signing free-agent linebacker, Dennis Gardeck, on June 4. The terms of Gardeck’s deal have yet to be announced but pending a physical, he is expected to join the Jaguars’ roster in the coming days.

Heading into the offseason program, the Jaguars were thin at linebacker, only having eight– three of those being rookies. But by signing Gardeck, the Jaguars add some veteran help that can mentor the younger guys and help them evolve into future stars.

Gardeck’s Career

Playing college football for Sioux Falls–a Division II program– Gardeck went undrafted in 2018 but signed a free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals for the offseason. However, strong play throughout OTAs and training camp led to him making the 53-man roster for the 2018 season– where he played in every game as a rookie on special teams. In his first two seasons, Gardeck became a staple for the Cardinals and evolved into a well-respected leader on the special teams unit.

After playing well on special teams in his first two seasons, Gardeck started to earn more playing time on the defense and by 2023, he had a rotational role in the linebacking core. His breakout season came during that 2023 season where in 17 games, he recorded 46 total tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and four passes defended. In 2024, he was in line for more of a key role, but a torn ACL prematurely ended his season after seven games.

What Gardeck Brings to Jacksonville

The Jaguars are a young team in all areas, including head coach and general manager. By signing Gardeck, they now get a guy who not only has been in the league for a little while, but was a big time leader on his last team. Eager to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022, the Jaguars need as much leadership as they can get. But what makes Gardeck such an interesting player is the usability options they have with him.

Proving that he is an exceptional player both on special teams and at linebacker, the team could opt to have him lead the special teams and also use him at linebacker if they need a spark. One of the best special teams units in the league last season, the one area that the Jaguars struggled in was kickoff return– where they ranked at No. 27. Defensively however, the Jaguars boasted one of the worst units in the entire league– ranked at No. 31 in total defense.