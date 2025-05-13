Jaguars to Face Rams in London During Week 7 of 2025 Season

T

he NFL will not release its full schedule until May 14, but it looks like the Jacksonville Jaguars already know about one of their games. It has become a tradition that the Jaguars host one game in London, England each season, hosting the New England Patriots in Week 7 of last season. But this season, it looks like the Los Angeles Rams will cross the pond, facing the Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.

While every team already knows who their opponents for the upcoming season will be, the actual days, times and week that the matchups will take place is revealed during the full schedule release on May 14. But with some of the games this season taking place overseas, the league opted to reveal those games earlier than all the other ones.

Jaguars’ London History

Of all the NFL teams, the Jaguars are a consistent participant in overseas games, having played nearly a dozen games in London since 2013. 6-5 in those games, the Jaguars went 1-1 in 2024, losing a Week 6 matchup to the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by a score of 35-16 before beating the Patriots 32-16 in the following game. In total, the Jaguars have played 13 London games- the most of any NFL team.

With the franchise playing that many games in the city, speculation has risen over the years as to whether or not the Jaguars would move to London full-time and help the NFL expand overseas permanently. However, while there is no word as to whether or not that will actually happen, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has made it known in the past that he hopes to see the NFL continue to expand internationally- with the league now playing games in places such as Germany and Brazil.

“We feel like this game is destined to be global,” Goodell said back in September on Good Morning Football. “We expect to be in Asia soon. We expect to be in Australia soon. We’re going to make sure that our game is available around the globe. And I think the ownership has been great on that.”

“They’ve passed a resolution where every team is obligated to play (outside the US). We’re going to have eight (international) games a year, minimum. And if we do get to an 18 and two (preseason) game season, we likely will see even more international games. And I hope someday we’ll be playing 16.”

Rams-Jaguars Significance

It is no coincidence that the Rams and Jaguars will square off this season. As a matter of fact, the meeting between the two teams pits head coach, Liam Coen, against his former team while general manager, James Gladstone, will watch his team face off against the franchise he got his start with.

Starting his career as an assistant coach with various different colleges, Coen got his first taste of the NFL when he worked as the assistant wide receivers coach under Sean McVay in 2018 and ’19 before taking the job as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020, propelling him into more high profile roles. It was after his first stint in LA that he began to land high level assistant jobs, becoming the offensive coordinator at Kentucky in 2021 before returning as the Rams’ OC in 2022.

Gladstone worked in the Rams’ organization from 2016-24, where he was the director of scouting strategy from 2019-22 and the director of scouting from 2022-24.