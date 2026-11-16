Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Draws Major All-Pro Claim After Titans Win

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting exactly what they hoped for from Travis Hunter in his second NFL season, and his latest performance has sparked a major claim about the young star’s place among the league’s best cornerbacks.

Hunter recorded his third interception of the season during Jacksonville’s 40-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15. His performance caught the attention of Sports Illustrated’s John Shipley, who believes Hunter deserves serious All-Pro consideration.

In his postgame analysis, Shipley argued that Hunter is becoming one of the NFL’s most dangerous defensive playmakers.

Shipley went even further when discussing Hunter’s standing among AFC cornerbacks.

“It is hard to make an argument for another AFC cornerback ahead of him on the All-Pro lists outside of Denzel Ward right now,” Shipley wrote.

It’s a remarkable assessment for a player who entered the NFL with questions about how effectively he could balance playing both offense and defense.

Travis Hunter Makes Strong All-Pro Case Against Titans

Hunter’s biggest play Sunday came during the first quarter, when Titans quarterback Cam Ward attempted a pass intended for Elic Ayomanor.

Hunter recovered ground on the receiver before diving to secure the interception, ending Tennessee’s possession and giving Jacksonville the football.

It was his third interception through nine games, matching his growing reputation as one of Jacksonville’s most dangerous defensive playmakers.

The interception wasn’t Hunter’s only impressive contribution.

According to Jaguars Wire’s Paul Bretl, Hunter played 56 of Jacksonville’s 57 defensive snaps against Tennessee.

He was targeted five times, allowing four receptions for only 13 yards. Opposing quarterbacks produced a passer rating of just 39.6 when targeting Hunter.

Hunter also earned an 88.4 defensive grade from PFF, the highest among Jaguars defenders in Sunday’s contest.

Those numbers help support Shipley’s argument for Hunter being an All-Pro. There’s still a long season left, but Hunter has seemed to position himself well for the prestigious honor through 10 weeks.

Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Continues to Excel in New Role

Hunter’s emergence at cornerback is particularly interesting considering the enormous attention surrounding his two-way abilities when he entered the NFL.

The former Colorado superstar arrived in Jacksonville as the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, with expectations that he could contribute meaningfully at both wide receiver and cornerback.

However, his rookie season was interrupted by an injury, and the Jaguars have taken a more measured approach to his workload in 2026.

Head coach Liam Coen previously explained the team’s cautious approach to Hunter’s offensive role, emphasizing the importance of allowing the young star to develop without forcing excessive snaps.

So far, that plan seems to be working to perfection.

Against Tennessee, Hunter played only six offensive snaps, catching two passes for 16 yards and adding a three-yard rushing attempt.

Through nine games, he has logged 462 defensive snaps compared with just 49 on offense, according to Jaguars Wire.

Those numbers illustrate how significantly Jacksonville has prioritized Hunter’s defensive responsibilities this season.

With the Jaguars sitting at 7-2 following their third consecutive victory, it’s hard to argue with the results.

Jacksonville has positioned itself as a serious AFC contender, and Hunter’s emergence provides another weapon for a defense that could become even more formidable as the season progresses.

Whether he ultimately earns All-Pro honors remains to be seen, but his latest performance has given supporters of his candidacy plenty of ammunition.