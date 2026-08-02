Jaguars’ Heisman Trophy Winner Wants Every Snap After Injury Return

Travis Hunter didn’t leave much room for interpretation when asked how often he wants to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.

“All of them,” Hunter told NFL Network’s Judy Battista when asked how many snaps he wants each week. “I can’t stay on the sideline for nothing.”

The NFL shared the exchange on its official X account Sunday, Aug. 2, as the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner continued his return from the knee injury that ended his rookie season after seven games.

Hunter’s answer sounded ambitious, even for a player who has built his football identity around handling a workload few others would attempt.

But it came on a today when he gave Jacksonville a reminder of why the team should use him at cornerback and wide receiver.

Hunter Flashes on Both Sides During Breakout Practice

Hunter produced an interception and a 35-yard twisting reception within a span of three plays during Sunday’s practice, per NFL.com.

The outlet called it arguably the best practice of his young professional career.

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco tracked Hunter for 17 snaps during 11-on-11 periods, with 10 coming on defense and seven on offense. Through four practices, Hunter had logged 34 defensive snaps and 22 offensive snaps.

The sequence offered a compact version of what Jacksonville hoped it was getting when it traded up to select Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

He jumped a route for an interception on defense, then quickly returned to offense and made an explosive play downfield.

Hunter played 324 offensive snaps and 162 defensive snaps as a rookie. He caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown while recording 15 tackles and three passes defensed.

A noncontact knee injury in practice ended his season, and he underwent surgery in November to repair the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee.

Hunter spent much of the offseason rehabilitating before returning as a full participant at the beginning of camp.

Hunter told Jaguars.com on Friday that he put nine months into the recovery and no longer feels as though he is coming off an injury.

The former Colorado Buffalo also added approximately 10 pounds and reached 22.6 mph during a recent workout.

Jaguars Still Must Decide How Far to Push Hunter

Hunter may want every snap, but Jacksonville’s coaching staff has to determine how much of that workload is sustainable over a full NFL season.

Head coach Liam Coen said the Jaguars mapped out Hunter’s practice schedule and highlighted each planned rep.

The challenge is preparing a player who needs work at two positions while also avoiding the type of overload that could interfere with his availability.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence understands Hunter’s appetite for more work.

“He’s lobbying enough on his own,” Lawrence told NFL Network. “He’d play every snap on both sides of the ball if he was able to.”

Lawrence added that Hunter can help the Jaguars wherever he lines up, although Jacksonville’s depth at receiver gives the coaches more freedom to emphasize defense.

The offense also features Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington, while Hunter is expected to take on a larger role at cornerback.

Although the balance of snaps will continue to alter throughout camp, Hunter has received more defensive snaps so far.

And Sunday showed why the Jaguars will have difficulty keeping him away from the offense entirely.

Even though his every-snap goal is unlikely to become a literal weekly plan, Hunter has returned to the field both faster and stronger.