Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Makes Statement With Personal History

Most of the noise in Travis Hunter’s NFL career before Sunday has been made by anyone but Hunter.

The tantalizing two-way star out of Colorado was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and immediately, everyone wanted to know how he was going to pull off his multi-faceted cornerback and wide receiver act in the NFL.

The answer as a rookie was mostly that he wasn’t going to pull it off — and then he got injured to miss the second half of last season.

To open this season, Hunter has played more on defense than offense, but on neither side full-time.

That has brought out questions from his college coach, Deion Sanders, as well as from national analysts. Everyone wants to know what the deal is with Hunter in Jacksonville.

Hunter, for his part, has commented when asked but not made too big of a fuss.

It’s all a bit unusual, because the Jaguars generally aren’t in the spotlight, even when they’re good — but Hunter sure draws plenty of attention.

And on Sunday, Hunter brought himself some attention by letting his play talk.

Travis Hunter INT

Hunter made a bit of personal history with a milestone: his first NFL interception.

The New England Patriots were inside the 10-yard line when QB Drake Maye rolled to his right.

He tried to pick out Efton Chism III in the back of the end zone.

It didn’t work. Hunter had Chism covered, and he leaped in front for the interception:

Hunter was clearly fired up. This was a big moment for him.

Irony of INT

This interception sure showed a fun contrast.

Chism, the guy who Hunter stepped in front of, was undrafted in 2025 and has done everything he can to stick around the bottom of the Patriots’ depth chart.

In many ways, Chism is the opposite of the former top recruit Hunter. Chism has had to work every step of the way.

On an NFL field now, in some ways, they’re equal.

But in others? Hunter is always going to be Travis Hunter. There’s just something extra and different and special about him.

And when given the chance to make a play on Sunday, Hunter did just that.