Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Has Path To Win Major NFL Award

Travis Hunter likely was hoping to take the NFL by storm as a rookie for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That didn’t happen, though. The Jags couldn’t quite figure out how to use the two-way talent, and by the middle of the season, Hunter was injured. He wouldn’t get a chance to grow as the year went along.

That means that the newly arrived 2026 NFL season brings with it plenty of intrigue surrounding Hunter, who won a Heisman Trophy by playing nearly every offensive and defensive snap at Colorado but has to figure out how such a skillset can operate in the NFL.

The Jaguars appear primed to do something different this season and keep Hunter primarily on defense while utilizing him as a wide receiver in specific offensive packages.

On paper, that makes sense. It would be harder to be an on-and-off cornerback, a position that requires rhythm and consistency in diagnosing matchups and moving around the field. It’s simpler to pop onto the field now and then for an offensive play.

It’s still not a given that it will work. That’s what the Jaguars hope, and that’s what some people around the NFL think will happen.

Hunter is still just a bit of a novelty, but if things work in his favor, he could win a big award at the end of the season.

Travis Hunter Season Prediction

In a new article on Thursday by ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, they both note that Hunter could put himself in position to win Comeback Player of the Year.

Graziano writes that Hunter is a strong candidate “if he plays like a lockdown corner and catches, say, three touchdown passes on offense. The Jags playing well again also would help.”

Fowler adds: “The way Jacksonville plans to use Hunter — as a primary zone corner and a ‘package’ receiver — will showcase his splash-play ability.”

There’s really no questioning the fact that Hunter has high-end football talent. And given that the Jaguars are coming off such a great season and have such a deep WR depth chart, they actually have the luxury of giving Hunter some wiggle room to figure things out defensively while also allowing themselves to be creative with him.

The Jags went 13-4 without much impact from Hunter. They can really shoot for the stars in trying to get the most out of him.

Other Comeback Candidates

The early-outlook candidates for Comeback Player of the Year make up quite the list.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels could get interest (while Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes probably both got hurt too late last season to draw the same).

Malik Nabers, Micah Parsons and Aaron Donald will all drum up some compelling cases, as well.

Hunter can put himself right in the mix with a good year.