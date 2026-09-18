Jaguars’ Travon Walker Honored by NFL for Making a Difference

Travon Walker is making a difference not just on the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but off it, too.

The playmaking defender has shown that he knows the importance of the community around him, and the NFL has honored him for it.

Walker was named the Week 2 NFLPA Community MVP, which was announced on Friday.

Travon Walker’s Good Deed

Walker was recognized for work he did with students in the North Florida area.

He both donated $5,000 locally and also packed 500 bags of food. In the bags of food, he included a handwritten note to each child.

His goal is to fight weekend food insecurity in the area, when kids who receive meals at school struggle to get their fill away from school.

Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker is the Week 2 NFLPA Community MVP after he donated $5,000 and helped pack 500 food bags, each featuring a handwritten note, to combat weekend food insecurity among North Florida students. pic.twitter.com/3yqNyUehB3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2026

“Being named NFLPA Community MVP is an incredible honor, and being able to make a difference in the communities around me means even more,” Walker said, via an NFLPA press release. “Helping support 500 students in Jacksonville alongside Blessings in a Backpack was bigger than football, and I’m grateful to everyone who came together to make it possible.”

The release also included many more details about Walker’s contribution:

“The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end and his nonprofit, the Travon Walker Foundation, teamed up with Blessings in a Backpack to provide 500 students at North Shore Elementary School with backpacks filled with nutritious, shelf-stable food for weekends away from school. Walker’s $5,000 donation marked the school’s first donation from an NFL player, making the event a meaningful milestone for the North Shore community.

“Walker, alongside volunteers, packed individual food bags for every student. He also took the time to write notes of encouragement for an added personal touch of support. The event ended with a check presentation highlighting the Travon Walker Foundation’s goal to help bridge the 65-hour gap in access to healthy, reliable meals that many students face between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.”

Walker has his own foundation, the Travon Walker Foundation, which has donated more than $450,000 to various causes since it was launched in 2023.

Walker also holds a youth football camp in his hometown of Thomaston, Georgia, and he has an annual Thanksgiving drive.

As part of being chosen the NFLPA Community MVP for the week, the NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Walker’s nonprofit of choice.

Travon Walker Stats

Walker was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

The 6-foot-5 defensive end made two tackles, including 1.5 sacks (1.0 tackles for loss) in Week 1 against the Browns.

So far in his NFL career, he has 29.0 sacks through 65 games, as well as three forced fumbles, an interception and 202 total tackles.