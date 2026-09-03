Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Caught in ‘Hair On Hair’ Scuffle

Anyone wondering whether Trevor Lawrence’s hair has grown back after an offseason haircut need not worry any longer.

Lawrence was shown in a new video on the NFL’s social media channels this week with his hair flowing out of the back of his helmet.

Besides, the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ star quarterback was already getting involved in some hair antics late in the preseason, too.

Lawrence and the Jags were involved in a late-August joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the QB got in a bit of a dispute with Bucs linebacker Alex Anzalone.

As many will know, Anzalone also has some flowing blonde hair.

Afterward, Jaguars coach Liam Coen called it a “hair on hair” dispute.

Liam Coen aptly described a joint practice tussle between Trevor Lawrence and Alex Anzalone as “hair on hair” but said he didn’t think much of it either way. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 25, 2026

Lawrence’s hair has been one of his calling cards dating back to his days at Clemson when he was a freshman phenom.

Now, it’s just part of the look, and he’s got a chance to continue to feature prominently in big games after a playoff berth in 2025.

If the NFL world is seeing a lot of Lawrence’s hair this season, it’s a good sign for the Jags, who are trying to stay atop the AFC South Division.

Trevor Lawrence Season Outlook

Lawrence is coming off a brilliant season in which he went 13-4 as a starter to lead the Jags to the top of the division.

In 2025, he completed 60.9% of his passes for 4,007 yards and 29 touchdowns (12 interceptions).

Lawrence also ran for a career-high 359 yards and nine TDs in 2025.

This season has the potential to be just as good or even better, because the Jags’ have a loaded wide receiving depth chart.

Brian Thomas Jr. remains the leading talent of the group. Jakobi Meyers was brought in mid-season last year in a trade from the Raiders and now has a fully grown chemistry with Lawrence. And Parker Washington is ready to build off his breakout 2025 season.

That doesn’t even mention the two-way standout Travis Hunter, who may play more on defense but could still make an offensive impact, too.

Running back Travis Etienne is gone, but Lawrence can rely on a three-headed backfield of Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and LeQuint Allen to get the job done.

Lawrence will turn 27 in October, and he seems to be in the prime of his career. It should be a good year.

When Is the Jaguars’ 1st Game?

The Jaguars open the season on Sunday of Week 1, which is Sept. 13.

They’ll be at home for a matchup with the lowly Cleveland Browns.

The Browns had fearsome Myles Garrett leading their defense last season, but he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, and the Jags should have a good chance to move the ball on opening day against Cleveland.