Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Passes Blake Bortles in Jags History

Trevor Lawrence is well on his way to being the greatest quarterback in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He took a big step in the right direction on Sunday during the 2026 NFL season’s Week 3 as the Jags took on the New England Patriots.

Lawrence’s latest bit of history came in the first half against New England. He threw two early touchdown passes.

The first went to Josh Cameron, the depth rookie who now has two TD grabs this year. And then Lawrence’s second scoring toss went to Jakobi Meyers.

Trevor Lawrence Makes History

Lawrence has now thrown the second-most touchdowns in Jaguars history.

He entered Sunday in third place on that all-time record list, having thrown 102.

He now has 104 and counting after the toss to Meyers.

That passes Blake Bortles, who had 103 such TDs in his NFL career.

Lawrence has a great chance to end up No. 1 on this list, but he still has a bit of climbing to do first.

Mark Brunell holds first place on this record board with 144 touchdown passes.

Brunell is the Jags’ all-time QB leader in just about everything. He had a 63-54 record as Jacksonville’s starter.

Lawrence entered Sunday with a 36-43 record leading the Jags.

And if you’re wondering: David Garrard threw 89 touchdowns for the Jaguars, and Byron Leftwich threw 57.

Also in the top-10: Gardner Minshew, Chad Henne, Blaine Gabbert, Quinn Gray and Mac Jones.

The Jaguars haven’t existed for as long as most teams, and that makes for a fascinating list.

Trevor Lawrence Career

The Jaguars would’ve hoped when they made Lawrence the No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson in 2021 that he could become this.

He was picked to be the franchise quarterback, and that’s what he’s grown into.

Lawrence led the Jaguars to a 13-4 record in 2025 to win the AFC South Division, although they had a disappointing first-round playoff loss.

If he wants to stick around, the Jaguars will likely keep Lawrence as long as he would like.

He can keep throwing touchdowns as the fans chant “Duval,” and he can keep repping some of the best quarterback hair the NFL has ever seen.

Lawrence was viewed as a special talent, and he has proven himself to be just that while in Jacksonville.

Sunday’s TD passes mark is just another number, but it’s proof that Lawrence is moving more and more to an obvious victory of a selection for the Jaguars five years ago.