Former All-SEC Center Retires Days Into Jaguars Training Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost one of their most experienced reserve offensive linemen less than a week into training camp.

The team announced Tuesday that Trystan Colon had been placed on the reserve/retired list. Jacksonville did not provide a reason for the decision or announce a corresponding roster move.

The occurence stands out because Colon had taken part in camp. The Jaguars included the 28-year-old in their photo gallery from the July 30 practice, five days before his move to the retired list.

His departure doesn’t immediately break up Jacksonville’s projected starting five.

It does, however, remove a blocker with experience at center and guard from a group already managing injuries and multiple position battles.

Colon Leaves Jaguars After Two-Month Stay

Colon’s time in Jacksonville lasted exactly two months.

The Jaguars signed him June 4, adding a veteran who had appeared in 63 games with 19 starts over six NFL seasons.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Baltimore in 2020 and spent three seasons there. Colon later played two years in Arizona before joining Detroit for the 2025 season.

Colon appeared in 12 games and started four for the Detroit Lions last year. Pro Football Reference credited him with 183 offensive snaps and 66 special-teams snaps.

That recent starting experience gave Jacksonville another option behind a line that dealt with injuries and movement throughout last season.

Colon also had worked in offenses that leaned on the running game.

The Jaguars noted when they signed him that his team ranked in the NFL’s top five in rushing yards during each of his first four seasons.

Placement on the reserve/retired list applies to a player who files retirement papers while under contract, via the NFL.com’s roster designation guide. It removes Colon from the active roster while allowing Jacksonville to retain his rights if he chooses to return.

The Jaguars gave no indication that a return is expected.

Jaguars’ Interior Line Competition Loses Experienced Option

Jacksonville entered camp with more continuity up front than it had a year ago.

The Jaguars brought back the primary contributors from a 2025 line that allowed one sack or fewer in seven games and no sacks in five.

The offense also increased its rushing average from 101.7 yards per game in 2024 to 115.1 last season and scored 22 rushing touchdowns, according to the team’s offseason position review.

Still, the depth chart was unsettled when practice began.

The Jaguars identified Wyatt Milum, Patrick Mekari and rookie Emmanuel Pregnon as competitors at guard.

Jonah Monheim also entered camp with a chance to push Robert Hainsey at center.

Colon wasn’t the favorite to win one of those jobs. His value came from giving the staff another experienced interior option while the competition played out.

Jacksonville also placed Cole Van Lanen and rookie Garrett DiGiorgio on the active/physically unable to perform list before camp.

Van Lanen finished last season at left tackle and had been recovering from a knee injury, while DiGiorgio was competing for a developmental role.

The group still has known starters and several young blockers the coaching staff wants to evaluate.

Colon’s retirement narrows the margin behind them before Jacksonville begins joint practices and preseason games.

That makes the next roster move worth watching.

The Jaguars can use the open spot on another offensive lineman, add depth elsewhere or hold it while they evaluate the health of the current group.

Colon appeared positioned to fight for one of the final offensive line jobs.

His exit means that competition will continue without the unit’s newest veteran.