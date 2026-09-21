Jaguars’ Week 2 Talking Points Missed Point Vs. Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars, through no fault of their own, aren’t talked about on the national NFL scene very often.

They have to work very hard to push themselves to a place where they’re relevant — like last season, when they went 13-4 and won the AFC South Division. That’s what it takes to get noticed as the Jags.

That’s part of what made Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season all the more curious, because there were a couple of talking points making the rounds among the national NFL media about the Jaguars. Neither of them were a massive focus point, but they were both there, and that in and of itself is something.

It just proved to not be the key points at all. The Jaguars went to Denver and lost to the Broncos in a matchup of two AFC contenders.

It’s not to say the Jags themselves were focused on the wrong things this week, but it proved a fascinating breakdown of narrative versus reality.

TV Time Slot

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made a big deal in the middle of the week about the television schedule.

The Jags and Broncos kicked off at 4:05 p.m. ET, which is a less-prioritized broadcast slot than the more widely broadcast 4:25 p.m. ET games — of which the biggest on Sunday was Dallas Cowboys against Washington Commanders.

Coen felt it was disrespectful, and to an extent he’s got a point. And it’s fair for a head coach to advocate for his team.

At the same time, being the Jaguars means being the Jaguars. It means understanding that the spotlight won’t be on you. Trying to get the spotlight with words likely was never going to do it. The Jags, like last season, need to seize it on the field.

Cam Little’s Record FGs

The other focus this week, which included tweets from national NFL reporters on Sunday, was that the Jaguars were playing in the thin air in Denver, which meant Cam Little could break his own NFL record for longest field goal.

That’s all well and good, although Little never got a chance on Sunday and made two shorter kicks.

The reality, though, is that the Jaguars would’ve much rather had Little kick seven extra points on Sunday than kick a 70-yard field goal.

It’s one of those oddities about social media that not only were the Jaguars generating a bit of pregame hype, but that it was the Jags’ kicker.

Very early in the broadcast, as well, the announcers were already talking about the possibility of such a moment for Little.

This is a Jacksonville team with Trevor Lawrence, and Travis Hunter, and Foye Oluokun, and Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington, and a hotshot young coach in Coen.

And yet the focus somehow was on the Jags’ kicker? It was just an odd week, and the fact that it ended with a loss for Jacksonville somehow felt like the fitting, underwhelming conclusion.