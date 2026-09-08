Jakobi Meyers Injury, Playing Status for Jaguars Week 1 Impacts Fantasy Start-Sit

The start of the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ season is just around the corner. They’ll host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 13 for their Week 1 matchup.

It will mark the start of Jakobi Meyers‘ first full season with the Jags. He came to town right before last season’s trade deadline from the Las Vegas Raiders to bolster Jacksonville’s wide receiver room.

Meyers is now part of one of the sneakily best WR depth charts in football, joining Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington as high-end talents while also having Travis Hunter lurking as a potential big-play threat.

The only question mark for Meyers right now is the fact that, as fantasy football players around the country start to consider setting their lineup, he shows on some sites as being questionable for Week 1.

This is the latest to know on Meyers as of Tuesday, Sept. 8 — just a day before the NFL season kicks off, and less than a week until the Jaguars will be in action.

Why Is Jakobi Meyers Questionable?

Meyers shows questionable on some fantasy websites because of an injury he sustained during a mid-August joint practice against the Carolina Panthers.

At the time, it was described as Meyers jamming his right hand and thumb.

Clearly, a dinged-up hand probably makes life a bit tough on a guy whose job it is to catch the ball.

It’s worth noting, though, that that so-called questionable designation you may see next to Meyers’ name isn’t official.

With the Jaguars playing on Sunday, their first official injury report of the season will come out on Wednesday. That’s when Meyers will get an updated injury status, and given the timeline, it seems very possible that Meyers won’t have a letter next to his name anymore.

Is Jakobi Meyers Playing in Week 1?

Without a ton more information, it seems more likely than not that Meyers will play in Week 1.

He had returned to practice participation by the end of August, and while that’s less official than what an injury report will say in the regular season, it certainly was a good sign that the Jags weren’t still relaying concerns about Meyers by the end of the month.

It’s a week into September anyway, and it simply seems like Meyers’ hand issue probably wasn’t a huge deal.

Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Outlook

Meyers has a chance to be a solid fantasy football contributor, and he’s classically had added value in point-per-reception leagues, although there are a lot of mouths to feed in Jacksonville.

The favorable Week 1 matchup against a heavy underdog Browns team helps, too, because the Jaguars should be expected to score a solid amount of points.

Meyers isn’t a must-start, but he’s definitely in the FLEX consideration as you set your first lineup of the season.