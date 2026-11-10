Jaguars GM Reveals Plans for Brian Thomas Jr. After Trade Deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars did not trade their star wide receiver, Brian Thomas Jr., despite seeing his stats and playing time reduced in the past two seasons. General Manager James Gladstone made it clear that the value they have in Thomas remained too high to move him, despite getting offers.

Gladstone also made it clear that the team plans to use him more often down the stretch of the season.

“Yeah, we have a ton of value when it comes to BTJ,” admitted Gladstone after the trade deadline. “You know, his role and what I imagine his contribution will be down the stretch here is going to be notable.”

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Thomas had zero catches in four of his last five games. He was benched in the second half of the Jaguars’ Week 7 loss to the Houston Texans. However, the team is not giving up on him.

Jacksonville Jaguars GM James Gladstone Remains High on Brian Thomas Jr.

Gladstone made it clear that Thomas did not demand a trade or force his way out. That is part of the reason they did not feel a need to trade him. They like what he brings to the room, and he is happy with where he stands.

“He’s such a good person to work with, such a good teammate,” admitted Gladstone. “So I expect a lot of good to come in what lies in front. Knowing that at this point in time our wide receiver room in particular has got such a range of skill sets at its disposal, and those that complement each other really well.”

Gladstone notes that Jakobi Meyers is an outside threat who can win in the quick game. Parker Washington is a slot receiver that they can use all over the field. Then, Brian Thomas is a vertical wide receiver who creates space for all of them.

They have Josh Cameron and Travis Hunter, but they do not serve that same role as Thomas.

Jaguars Feel Confident in Their Pass Catchers

Gladstone added that Thomas fits into their scheme, not just at wide receiver, but also in the entire pass-catching room. So, he is going to lose targets to running backs and tight ends, but he is also playing a role in getting them open.

“When you think beyond that, the pass catchers that we have at our disposal, when you start working in the tight end group and the running back room, it just allows our offense to be multiple,” added Gladstone. “It allows us to be able to activate guys in different ways, and in different games, that looks different from one to the next.”

So, they are not leaning on Thomas right now, but there will be game plans when his speed is called on again. They are just so deep that he will be a week-to-week asset.

“So I think that ability to jump from one to the next is certainly going to benefit us here in the rest of this season, and I look forward to that being the case beyond,” said Gladstone on the scheme’s versatility.

The Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.