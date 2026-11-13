Jaguars Coach Makes Final Decision on 2 New Stars in Week 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not going to play their star trade deadline additions Jessie Bates or Jordan Davis in Week 10, according to head coach Liam Coen. Coen noted that neither Bates nor Davis has had a bye week, so the team elected to give them this week as they adjust to their new team.

“Jessie Bates and Jordan Davis will not play on Sunday due to not having a bye with their workload and the way the season falls, from a scheduling standpoint,” said Coen to open his press conference on Friday. “We want to be able to make sure that player safety, putting them in a position to succeed. Also learn, right, the system, and just give those guys a week to be able to do that. So neither one will be playing on Sunday.”

Coen did note that the team will play trade addition Davon Godchaux. The New Orleans Saints just had their bye week last week, so Godchaux came in more rested.

Jacksonville Jaguars Will Not Play Jessie Bates or Jordan Davis in Week 10

Coen noted that they debated what to do with Davis and Bates throughout the week. However, as they went through practice and worked through everything they decided today to hold them both out.

“We’ve been talking about it,” said Coen. “Working through it as the week goes, and kind of come to this day of the week, and you’re late into it, and made the decision to ultimately do it today.”

Both the Eagles and Falcons are their bye this week. So, the players were expected to be off. Coen gave them that day. For Bates, he came back from playing in Spain last week, so the rest is likely valuable.

Jaguars Are Optimistic on Stars

Coen notes that the two being out is not for their lack of preparation. He had nothing but praise for how the two hit the ground running.

“Jessie Bates has been here until about 10:30 every night, so it’s been pretty cool,” said Coen on Bates. “Seeing him, in there, learning, grinding, working through it, there’s obviously so much that safeties have to be able to communicate and operate with in the back end of the entire structure.”

Coen added that Bates has been on two different teams before. So has Davon Godchaux. This is the first time Davis has had to change teams and learn a new scheme in the NFL. Coen praised the maturity of the former first-round pick.

“This is new for Jordan,” admitted Coen. “I think he’s worked his tail off with strength and conditioning, and sports science, athletic training guys this week. And he’s putting his best foot forward to hopefully be able to get out there next week for us.”

The Jaguars are big favorites over the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. That might have also played into the decision. They face the division-leading New York Giants on the road in Week 11. They want those two to be rested and ready for that game.