Insider Reveals Secret Win in Jaguars Blockbuster Deal

The initial thought from the Jacksonville Jaguars trading for defensive tackle Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates is that the team overpaid for the two talented players. However, an added bonus of the two additions is that the Jags prevented their conference rivals, the Buffalo Bills, from adding those two, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“The Jaguars and Bills will be in competition to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, but both were in competition for some of the same players ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline,” wrote Schefter. “The two teams that were most aggressive in trading for Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis were the Bills and Jaguars, who wound up trading a first- and second-round pick to the Eagles. The two teams most aggressive for former Falcons safety Jessie Bates also were the Bills and Jaguars, who traded second- and fifth-round picks to Atlanta.”

The Jaguars were bid up, but it was not a bidding war against themselves. They paid the market price because another team would have paid anything short of what Jacksonville offered. To make matters more important, the Bills are one of the biggest threats to win the AFC.

Jacksonville Jaguars Steal Two Stars From Buffalo Bills

The AFC ended up being an arms race at the trade deadline. After Buffalo missed on Bates, they pivoted to Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans. The Kansas City Chiefs traded for Josh Downs to increase their chances.

Both the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals tried to make moves but could not. There is a sense of urgency to win the conference this year. The Jaguars felt it with the additions of Davis and Bates.

They could have sat back and let Buffalo add both of them. They would have held onto their picks and been set for the future. However, a loss in the playoffs to the Bills would have hurt. Now, the team feels they made the Bills worse and their team better. They amplified their chances.

Jaguars Needed Help at Both Positions

The thing missed from the Jordan Davis trade is not just that DaVon Hamilton is out this year. The Jaguars would have to decide if they wanted to extend him after the season. Hamilton is 29 years old and coming off an injury. Davis is healthy and signed through the 2029 season, when he will be the same age as Hamilton.

So, they not only made a move for the right now; they do not have to extend Hamilton or dedicate any more resources to replacing Hamilton. They got younger at a position. They were likely to pay Hamilton and have him a little overpaid and aging. Now, they paid a high draft pick, but they have a better option with Davis.

If the Jaguars extend Bates, the deal will be worth it without question. In the short term, it fills the loss of Eric Murray.