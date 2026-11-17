The Jacksonville Jaguars had to lean on former seventh-round pick Jonah Monheim to close out their Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans due to an injury to starter Robert Hainsey. While Coen did not confirm, there is a chance that Hainsey could miss some time.

If that is the case, Coen made it clear that the team has all of the confidence in the world in the second-year player. The Jags head coach praised Monheim’s maturity and ability to soak in things from his teammates.

“Very mature,” said Coen on Monday after the Jags‘ win. “Jonah’s only a second-year player, but he’s very mature. Takes things seriously, but not overcooks it either. Like, doesn’t try to overdo it.”

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Monheim made two starts as a rookie and appeared in 11 games. He has appeared in four games this year and played a season-high 33 snaps in the Jaguars Week 10 win.

Jacksonville Jaguars Are High on Jonah Monheim

Coen noted that the team is conscious of getting him as many practice reps as they can throughout the week to keep him prepared. It appears to be a way for them to develop him and rest their veterans. The Jags coach thinks that those reps have gone a long way.

“I think just his preparation throughout the week, learning from Hainsey in that group, and the communication,” admitted Coen. “He gets a lot of reps during the week as well. Whether it’s stealing those reps, in blitz protection, walkthroughs, in run walkthroughs, in practice, as well. He gets a lot of reps, so we have a lot of confidence in Jonah.”

Coen added that Monheim was trending up in the summer. The team had to move him to guard, and it stalled his momentum to center. Still, he has been able to use the practice time recently to get more experience.

“You know, Jonah was playing really well during training camp,” reflected Coen. “I don’t know if you remember, and then we had the injury to Ezra, I believe, and we ended up playing Jonah at more guard. And so it kind of, maybe put a curtain over how well he was playing at the time. And so we have a lot of confidence in him moving forward.”

Starting center Robert Hainsey missed most of the last week of practice due to a concussion. If he plays in Week 11, he would likely miss a good chunk of practice this week. If not, Monheim will get his third career start.

Monheim Could Be Center of the Future

Hainsey has a $9.8M cap hit in 2027. The team could save $4M of that if they moved on from him. It is right on the edge, which makes him a fringe option to release. However, if he remains inconsistent from a health perspective and Monheim has a few good starts, it will entice the team to save the cap space and start Monheim next season.

He would get a year to start in 2027 before the team decides on extending him in 2028.