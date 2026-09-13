Longest FGs in NFL History Belong to Jaguars Star Cam Little

Entering the 2026 NFL season, Cam Little stands alone, twice.

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicker has made the two longest field goals in NFL history.

That’s not to mention that he once made an even longer one in the preseason.

In this modern era of kicking, there are likely a handful of guys who could break the record if given the chance. Kickers are stronger and more accurate than they have ever been before.

Little, though, is the man currently atop the all-time record list, and until someone knocks him off, he’ll certainly be trying to break his own record, too.

Longest FGs in NFL History

The two-longest field goals in the history of the NFL were kicked during the 2025 regular season by Cam Little of the Jaguars.

Little broke the all-time record (Justin Tucker, 66 yards, 2021) on Nov. 2, 2025, when he was kicking indoors in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

That day, Little drained a 68-yard field goal.

Little then moved himself into solo second on the all-time list in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans, a Jan. 4 game outdoors in Jacksonville.

On that occasion, Little was good from 67 yards.

Beyond Little, the list looks like this:

Justin Tucker – 66

Brandon Aubrey – 65

Chase McLaughlin – 65

Matt Prater – 64

Brandon Aubrey – 64

The record stood for a long time as 63 yards, which both Tom Dempsey and Jason Elam had made. Sebastian Janikowski, David Akers, Graham Gano, Brett Maher, Joey Slye, Evan McPherson and Aubrey have also joined the 63-yard club.

Interestingly, Little hasn’t drained from 63, 64, 65, or 66 yards. But he’s got those 68 and 67 on the books.

Little also holds the longest field goal on record, because he made a 70-yarder in the 2025 preseason.

What To Know About Cam Little

Little grew up in Oklahoma, where he was initially a soccer player.

He started kicking by high school, and was one of the top couple kickers in his recruiting class.

Little chose Arkansas, and by the end of his college career, he was ranked by Mel Kiper Jr. as the top kicker in his draft class.

The Jaguars chose him in the sixth round, No. 212 overall, in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He wasn’t guaranteed the job, but he relatively easily beat out Riley Patterson as the 2024 starter and has run with the gig from there.

As a rookie, Little was 27-for-29, with a long of 59 yards. He also made all 27 of his extra points.

And then last year, Little was 30-for-34 on field goals and 50-for-51 on extra points.

He has made 90.5% of his field goals through two seasons, one of the best marks in NFL history.

And there’s no telling when he might get an attempt at setting another NFL record.