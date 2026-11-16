Marcell Dareus was arrested Saturday in Hoover, Alabama.

The former NFL defensive star for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars is facing multiple charges, including for assaulting a police officer.

Dareus has since been released from Jefferson County Jail on a $28,000 bond.

Here’s what is known about what happened.

Marcell Dareus Arrested: Charges, What Happened

Dareus was driving early Saturday morning, according to AL.com, when he was pulled over for erratic driving.

Hoover Police allege that Dareus was non-compliant during the traffic stop and assaulted an officer at that time before driving away.

AL.com then describes what happened next:

A short pursuit occurred from the traffic stop to Dareus’ residence, where police said Dareus resisted arrest again. Police officers were able to arrest Dareus and allegedly found marijuana in his possession. Hoover police said the officer who was assaulted by Dareus was taken to the hospital with a minor injury and was released.

Dareus’ charges were as follows:

Second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer

Attempting to elude a police officer

Second-degree possession of marijuana

Resisting arrest

AL.com also shared Dareus’ past off-field trouble:

In 2014, Dareus was faced several charges following a reckless driving incident that ended with Dareus crashing his car into a tree near a busy suburban intersection in Buffalo, New York. According to ESPN, he was allegedly racing against another Buffalo Bills teammate, but Dareus’ attorney said there was no proof that Dareus was racing at the time of the accident. The next year, Dareus took a plea deal to drop the misdemeanor charges. He then pleaded guilty to two traffic violations and agreed to pay a $150 fine for each violation. He also agreed to coach a football camp for local youth that summer.

Marcell Dareus NFL Career

Dareus entered the NFL as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills out of Alabama.

He was a standout defensive tackle for his nine years in the league, including two Pro Bowl appearances while playing for the Bills.

Dareus joined the Jaguars in a 2017 trade and appeared in his last 30 NFL games with the Jags, getting 65 tackles and 2.5 sacks in a Jacksonville uniform.

He became a free agent after the 2019 season and didn’t sign another NFL contract before retiring.