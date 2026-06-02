‘They Are the Least Talked About:’ NFL Analyst Makes Strong Jaguars Statement

The Jacksonville Jaguars turned heads with their consistency and improvement in the 2025 campaign, clinching the AFC South crown and finishing with a remarkable 13-4 record. The franchise completed one of the rarest turnarounds in the league’s history, becoming only the third team after the Indianapolis Colts (1998-99) and the New England Patriots (2024-2025) to bounce back from a 13-loss campaign to a 13-win season.

Despite the standout season, Liam Coen’s side is yet to be in the conversation among top teams heading into the 2026 season, as NFL analyst Kay Adams recently pointed out.

“I do feel like they are the least talked about 13-win team ever,” Kay Adams said on a recent episode of Up & Adams Show. “This is not a one-year wonder, everybody. Liam Coen is building something special. He has some continuity here. This is the team that has won 8 straight games to end the season. They beat the number one seed Broncos in that process.”

After beating the Houston Texans for the top spot in the AFC South, the franchise reached the playoffs for the first time in two seasons. However, their impressive run halted at the Wild Card Round after a 24-27 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Why Isn’t There a Big Buzz About Jaguars in the 2026 Season?

After becoming the divisional title, the Jacksonville Jaguars should have created more buzz this offseason. Nevertheless, their pre-season excitement is not as big as that of other teams, raising the question of whether Liam Coen’s debut season as a head coach can be replicated.

The organization didn’t have any first-round picks this year, so they skipped the first day of the draft, which usually creates public interest. While the other top teams made headlines with their top first-round picks, the Jaguars failed to insert themselves into that conversation.

The Jags had an eight-game winning streak last season, while they held victories against heavyweight teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Denver Broncos. But their postseason stumble continued with the Wild Card Round loss against the Bills. Critics argued that they have yet to show that killer instinct to have a deep run in the playoffs.

While the franchise missed the first day of the draft, the front office also skipped the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year, which created an unusual silence this offseason. It didn’t help that Travis Hunter, the team’s most exciting new star, spent most of his rookie season on the sideline, but now, he is ready to make a statement.

Travis Hunter Is Ready to Make an Impact in His Second Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars had high expectations for the first-round pick (2nd overall) of last year’s draft, Travis Hunter, but his rookie campaign was cut short to seven games after an ACL injury. As he recovers from the injury, Kay Adams sounded optimistic about his big return in the 2026 campaign.

“Travis Hunter, the most anticlimactic rookie year of all time,” added Adams on the same episode of the Up & Adams Show. “I think there is a lot further to go for him.”

The two-way star is yet to be medically cleared. He recently attended the OTAs of the Jaguars but refrained from participating physically.