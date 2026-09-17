NFL Under Fire for Blunt Disrespect of Jaguars Over Primetime Slot Snub vs. Broncos

It’s just Week 2, and the Jaguars are already becoming prime examples of what national disrespect looks like when a talent-heavy roster doesn’t carry the right kind of media buzz.

Liam Coen’s squad is entering Week 2 with nine-straight regular season wins. Yet, the broadcasters robbed them of a primetime slot for Week 2’s game vs. the Broncos. Instead, they’ll be competing in the same late-afternoon window as the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and San Francisco 49ers.

Jaguars vs. Broncos will start at 4:05 ET on Sunday, Sep. 20, effectively shortchanging the AFC South leaders of a massive national, primetime audience.

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As much as he is contributing to the steadily growing outrage, PFT Live’s Mike Florio advised Coen to use the snub as fuel to punch it in and secure a statement win. A win that the national buzz can’t ignore anymore as a response to the sheer disrespect they are facing in Week 2.

“They tried to hide the Week 2 Broncos game, maybe from Denver’s perspective, it’s good that it’s not 4:05 Eastern,” Florio said on NBC Sports.

“I saw this during the break, and we were looking at their schedule, and this is stunning to me. And this, for a guy like Liam Coen, who seems to be looking for any motivation he can find to get his team lathered up, this is a good one. Hey, Liam, what in the hell is this disrespect that the NFL dropped the Jaguars at the Broncos?” Florio said.

The frustration runs deeper than just a bad time slot, looking at the recent history between these two franchises. Jacksonville traveled to Denver last season during Coen’s debut campaign and walked out with a statement win against an absolute juggernaut Broncos squad—a reality that apparently left the league office eager to sweep the rematch under the rug.

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“And the Broncos had to be thrilled that the Bills beat the Jaguars in the wildcard round so the Broncos wouldn’t have to endure that again,” Florio added.

A game that would have been the perfect primetime rematch. Instead, the league opted to stash it in a crowded late-afternoon window.

“Jaguars-Broncos isn’t one of the 4:25 p.m. ET games. It begins at 4:05 p.m., with a regional TV audience. The big window goes to Commanders-Cowboys on Fox (Raiders–Chargers and Seahawks–Cardinals are also in that spot).