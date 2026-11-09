Puka Nacua Injury Forces Rams Into Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Rams had limited plans for a frantic deadline-day receiver hunt until Sunday changed everything. Puka Nacua limping off against the Commanders with a knee injury left the Rams facing a massive offensive nightmare.

With Davante Adams sidelined on IR, GM Les Snead can’t afford to sit back and cross his fingers. Now backed into a corner before the market shuts down, Los Angeles is hammering the line to Jacksonville to pry away Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr. has been a top WR in the market for weeks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that after weeks of holding out, GM James Gladstone is finally open to hearing out offers for the star WR.

The Rams will be the latest one in the mix, giving competition to the frontrunners, the Chiefs, to get Thomas Jr.

Rams the Latest Team on Brian Thomas Jr. Watchout

SI’s Samuel Porfeta explains that, after all the injuries, taking a swing for Thomas Jr. just makes sense.

“The Los Angeles Rams need a receiver now more than ever with their receiving core taking a huge hit after Puka Nacua’s injury in Week 9. Davante Adams remains out for 6-10 weeks after a ruptured hamstring he suffered in Week 6. Now Nacua is undergoing tests to determine the severity of his knee injury. With the Rams’ top two pass catchers injured, they may be more inclined to pay a premium for a receiver.

As for Thomas Jr., his slump has been undeniable with the Jaguars. Porfeta feels, “This could be the fresh start that Brian Thomas Jr. needs, as his usage hit an all-time low in Week 9.”

“A Rams trade would put his first-round talent on full display. He’s just two years removed from his rookie breakout season, where he totaled 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.”

“Following the Rams’ 2-4 start to the season, they’ve followed it up with three straight wins, bringing them to 5-4. With things trending up in recent weeks, they may be forced to trade for a BTJ with Nacua now dealing with a knee injury.”

Brian Thomas Jr. Could Be a Decent Puka Nacua Replacement

SI’s Gilberto Manzano further adds that Thomas Jr. as Nacua’s replacement could work better than expected for the Rams.

“Snead needs to call up his good friend Gladstone, who spent a decade working under Snead before taking the job with Jacksonville, and work out a deal for the speedy Thomas, the 2024 first-round pick who has seen his targets diminish while playing behind Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers,” Manzano explained.

“Thomas isn’t as versatile as Nacua, but he could at least stretch the field and open up the running game for the two-headed tandem of Blake Corum and Kyren Williams.”