NFL Drops Hammer With Punishment for Jacksonville Jaguars Player

In Week 9, the Jacksonville Jaguars improved to 6-2 with a 33-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Despite the short rest and having to play on the road, Jacksonville controlled the game and won with ease. With the win, the Jaguars increased their lead in the AFC South. As a result, the Jaguars were the most aggressive team at the NFL trade deadline, making moves that should help them secure their status as Super Bowl contenders.

However, ramifications from Thursday’s win over the Ravens have not stopped as the NFL announced a punishment for a Jaguars player over his actions during the win.

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Lineman Arik Armstead Punished by NFL

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker posted on X: “Jaguars DL Arik Armstead was fined $17,911 for a hip drop tackle on Ravens RB Derrick Henry at the start of the 3rd quarter in last week’s game. No Ravens players were fined in the 33-10 loss.”

Armstead’s hip drop tackle on Henry was not penalized during the game; however, every play is reviewed by the NFL before fines are announced.

Armstead could choose to appeal. If he were to appeal, his case would be “heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.”

In eight games this season, Armstead has registered 1.5 sacks, 14 total tackles, and two tackles for loss. Armstead ranks 106th out of 126 qualified interior defensive linemen in Pro Football Focus grade.

Perhaps Armstead’s down season is another reason why the Jaguars decided to trade for defensive tackle Jordan Davis this past week.

Jaguars vs Titans

Looking ahead, on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the 1-7 Tennessee Titans. It will mark the first meeting of the season between the two division rivals.

The entire NFL.com crew picked the Jaguars to defeat the Titans on Sunday, with all five writers predicting the Jaguars would win by double digits. Bobby Kownack predicted the Jaguars would win 42-17, as he wrote: “A 6-2 team with the fourth-ranked scoring offense, second-ranked scoring defense and a +108 point differential is squaring off against a 1-7 squad that has the 28th-ranked scoring offense, 22nd-ranked scoring defense and a -55 point differential. It doesn’t take a math whiz to work out that equation. The Jaguars have destroyed both of their opponents following a Week 7 bye, and the Titans haven’t showcased an ability to stop that from happening to them.

The Jags just traded for three defensive difference-makers, making moves for defensive tackle Jordan Davis, DT Davon Godchaux and safety Jessie Bates III. The Jags were already a terror defensively, and the front office just put out the word its gunning hard for a Super Bowl. Jacksonville will perform accordingly against a team that was a cellar-dwelling seller at the deadline.”