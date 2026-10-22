Raiders Get Brian Thomas Jr. at Bargain Price from Jaguars in Latest Trade Pitch

The parallels between Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. are uncanny. Both entered the league as elite first-round receiver prospects, exploded with monster rookie seasons, and almost immediately hit a brick wall in their respective offenses. They even landed on the trade block about the same time.

According to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, that mirroring effect will extend directly to the negotiating table, where a potential Thomas trade could copy the exact blueprint of the Harrison deal.

“The Marvin Harrison Jr. trade established an asking price for Thomas,” Barnwell explains. “Harrison was a better prospect entering the league in the same draft class, which would make him more appealing to teams that really value their scouting reports. Thomas, on the other hand, has actually had a high-end season as a pro, racking up 1,282 yards as a rookie while catching passes from Lawrence and Mac Jones.”

Brian Thomas Jr. Market Price Set After Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

“I’m not sure there were a lot of teams lining up to trade a second-round pick for Harrison, but the Cardinals were able to find one. I expect that the Jaguars could also find one here.”

Barnwell sees the Las Vegas Raiders as the top landing spot for the Jaguars wideout. In the trade pitch, the Jags receive a 2027 second-round pick for Thomas Jr.

“And at the right price, there should be a lot of teams willing to take a shot on Thomas, who has legitimate high-end speed and the ability to separate from man coverage. The Rams, who have pillaged Jacksonville for young players in the past, could very well see Thomas as a value addition and both a short- and long-term replacement for Davante Adams, who is out for two months and a free agent after the year,” Barnwell explains.

For any receiver-needy teams, especially the Raiders, getting Thomas Jr. for a second-round pick is an absolute steal. Las Vegas desperately needs a receiver to stretch coverage for Klint Kubiak’s offense.

Jaguars Get Second-Round Pick, and Raiders Get an Absolute Steal

Instead of overpaying heavily on the free-agent market, the Raiders inherit a dynamic 22-year-old receiver on a cheap rookie contract, giving the franchise WR1 upside without tying up salary cap flexibility.

That makes Thomas Jr. so much more than a temporary one-year rental. He can have that WR1 position in the Raiders offense for years to come. Plus, they aren’t really in a position to add short-term fixes, Barnwell explains.

“The Raiders’ playoff chances are sub-10%, per the FPI, and barring a significant winning streak, they’re not really in a place to add a short-term option for 2026. Thomas would be more of a long-term addition.

“He’s owed $3.5 million combined over the next two years and would have a fifth-year option available for $17.2 million in 2028. At $7 million per year over the next three seasons, Thomas would be making No. 3 receiver money for the Raiders with the upside to be a potential lead option.”

“The Raiders aren’t likely to completely collapse over the rest of the season, but there’s a chance that they end up sending a pick toward the top of the second round to the Jaguars for Thomas.”