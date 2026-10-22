Raiders Urged to Finalize Brian Thomas Jr. Trade As Jaguars Tension Peaks

Liam Coen didn’t bother sugarcoating reality about Brian Thomas Jr. after Jacksonville’s agonizing 34-31 loss to Houston. His cold post-game remark that guys simply have to step up and make plays served as an immediate bat signal across the league, and ESPN’s Bill Barnwell expects the Las Vegas Raiders to ride that wave straight to the phone lines.

The Raiders stand as the most obvious suitor to rescue the former top wideout ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. The Raiders desperately need a receiver to stretch coverage for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. While Tre Tucker offers deep-threat flashes and tight end Brock Bowers remains a force, head coach Klint Kubiak needs a legitimate perimeter playmaker who can execute a complete route tree.

Raiders Pushed to Quickly Make a Move for Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr.

“The most obvious candidate for a Thomas trade, though, would be the Raiders,” Barnwell writes. “Offseason addition Jalen Nailor, signed to a three-year, $35 million deal, has six catches in five games. Bowers is brilliant, and Michael Mayer has been a valuable in-line tight end, but coach Klint Kubiak needs a receiver who can both stretch the defense and run a full route tree.”

Barnwell sees the Jaguars taking at least a 2027 second-round pick for a Thomas Jr. trade. The real question is, can the Raiders pay up?

“The Raiders’ playoff chances are sub-10%, per the FPI, and barring a significant winning streak, they’re not really in a place to add a short-term option for 2026. Thomas would be more of a long-term addition. He’s owed $3.5 million combined over the next two years and would have a fifth-year option available for $17.2 million in 2028. At $7 million per year over the next three seasons, Thomas would be making No. 3 receiver money for the Raiders with the upside to be a potential lead option.”

Thomas Jr. isn’t generally floated as a long-term option after the slump he’s been in since the last season. He exploded onto the NFL scene with 1,282 receiving yards as a rookie, but his impact has completely flatlined on international turf.

He went entirely catchless across back-to-back London games, proving that his standing in Liam Coen’s offense has gone from cornerstone weapon to total afterthought. This is also where the Raiders have an upper hand.

Liam Coen Benching Brian Thomas Jr. Sends a Clear Statement

Brian Thomas Jr. logged zero catches on five targets in the last two Jaguars international games.

Against the Eagles, Thomas played 37 offensive snaps (51 percent) but couldn’t haul in a single pass. His biggest misstep came on a potential touchdown throw in the corner of the end zone where he failed to drag his feet inbound, leaving critical points on the grass. 3.

In Week 6 against the Texans at Wembley, his role cratered. Right before halftime, Thomas dropped a low, catchable pass from Lawrence that would have positioned the Jags for a late field goal drive.

That drop was the tipping point, and it got him benched in the second half. Thomas played just 15 of 70 snaps (21 percent) in the first half and was kept on the bench for the entire second half of a tight 34-31 divisional game.

Coen entirely shifted his reps to rookie Josh Cameron and Travis Hunter, while Parker Washington and veteran Jakobi Meyers continued playing their parts. A receiver who racked up 1,282 yards as a rookie completely vanished on international turf.

A perfect opportunity for the Raiders if they can convince the Jaguars.