Jacksonville Jaguars Reportedly Agree to $48 Million Contract with Brenton Strange

Just one day after the Atlanta Falcons locked up their young, stud tight end to a lucrative extension, the Jacksonville Jaguars are doing the same with Brenton Strange.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports, via X, that Brenton Strange and the Jags are in agreement on a 3-year deal worth $48 million.

Pelissero wrote (on 6/24):

“The Jaguars and standout TE Brenton Strange have agreed to terms on a 3 year extension worth up to $48M, with $25M guaranteed per his agents Jim Ivler, JR Roggio, and Jon Perzley”

Brenton Strange, Jaguars Agree to $48 Million Contract Extension

Brenton Strange is entering his fourth NFL season, and he will now remain one of Trevor Lawrence’s top receiver threats alongside Jakobi Myers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington.

Strange was selected with the 61st overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Penn St.

In 2025, Strange played 12 games (12 starts), and hauled in 46 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns. Also similar to Kyle Pitts, Strange is on that trajectory where he increases his TD total by one each season. In 2023, Strange caught one TD, in 2024 he brought in two TDs. What does that mean? Surely in 2026, he’ll find the end zone four times!

Anyway, digressing. Brenton Strange has a total of 91 receptions over his 43-game NFL career. Those 91 catches have been good for 986 total yards (10.8 y/reception).

Social Media Reacts to Brenton Strange Contract Extension

@Schultz_report wrote: “The Penn State product caught 46 passes for 540 yards and 3 TDs in 12 games last season, becoming a key part of Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville’s offensive scheme.”

“I’ve spoken to people with the #Jaguars about Brenton Strange’s impact, and I’ve heard plenty about how much they missed him in the offense during the 5 games he was out last year, 3 of which they lost. Still just 25 years old, his impact on the offense goes well beyond the box score, and this extension shows that.”

I’ve spoken to people with the #Jaguars about Brenton Strange’s impact, and I’ve heard plenty about how much they missed him in the offense during the 5 games he was out last year, 3 of which they lost. Still just 25 years old, his impact on the offense goes well beyond the box… https://t.co/wZEywgJOjz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 24, 2026

Ari Meirov wrote (via X): “One of the more underrated players in football, Strange gets a long-term commitment before entering the final year of his contract.”

It’s a much-deserved contract for Brenton Strange, who figures to have a big impact on the Jaguars 2026 offensive plans.