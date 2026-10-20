Jaguars Urged to Trade for $12M CB at Deadline

One of the biggest takeaways from the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ loss to the Houston Texans in Week 6 is that the team has a serious need at cornerback. As the Jaguars sit at 4-2 during the bye week, they will likely be considering trades to make them buyers. Perhaps the best name the Jaguars could add at the deadline is Riq Woolen of the Philadelphia Eagles, according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated.

Shipley noted that the Eagles are now 2-4 and their quarterback is out for the season. This could cause them to sell Woolen to the Jaguars.

“The Eagles will likely go into sell-mode sooner rather than later, and Woolen is one of their most tradeable players, considering the fact that he only signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Eagles this past offseason,” wrote Shipley.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade for Philadelphia Eagles CB Riq Woolen

Shipley added that the Eagles could part ways with Woolen for a Day 3 pick because Woolen will leave the team in free agency this offseason anyway.

“Woolen is a good player who fits the Jaguars’ need for an outside cornerback, and he would likely come cheap,” wrote Shipley. “I could see Howie Roseman flipping Woolen for a run-of-the-mill Day 3 pick, which would be a smart rental for the Jaguars.”

Shipley added the Jaguars could get the most out of Woolen and improve his stock before he leaves in free agency. This could help them get compensatory value back for the pick they sent.

“Since he is a pending free agent, Woolen could also nab the Jaguars a future draft pick if he departs in free agency next March,” added Shipley.

Woolen signed with the Eagles because he viewed them as contenders who could help him improve his free agency stock. Now that the Eagles are struggling, he could be looking to play for a contender. The Eagles signed him knowing that he would be a rental. They would feel comfortable trading him.

Jaguars Have a Need at CB

The Jags entered the year with options at cornerback. Now, Montaric Brown is on the IR. Jarrian Jones struggled against the Texans and has been up and down all season. Travis Hunter has been great, but the team might be calling on him to play on offense a bit more.

This is going to stress Hunter, and the team would like some depth to give him a drive or two off.

If the Jaguars traded for Woolen, they could start him and Hunter. They would have two highly athletic outside cornerbacks. Then, they can work in Jones, who still has starter potential when Hunter needs a break.

The Jags could also mix in Jones with Woolen, which is what the Seahawks did when Woolen was in Seattle. Between the three they would feel much more secure at cornerback.