Jaguars Coach Breaks Silence on Feud With Titans Coach

When the Jacksonville Jaguars face off with the Tennessee Titans, it will be the first time that head coach Liam Coen will face off with Titans coach Robert Saleh since the two had a post-game altercation last season. Coen noted in his press conference that the two talked this week, and they have no ill will despite the harsh words sent last season.

“He actually texted me this week,” said Coen on his relationship with Saleh. “So, look, this game, as much as it’s football, there’s an entertainment aspect of it all, as we know. And it’s competitive, and when you compete against people, and you’ve had a history of competing against them, that just raises the stakes a little bit more, right?”

Coen is alluding to the idea that some of their beef is ratcheted up to get his team and the fans fired up.

Jacksonville Jaguars HC Liam Coen Discusses Feud With Titans Coach Robert Saleh

Last year, Saleh was discussing the Jaguars’ offense when he was the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. He clarified he meant to say that the Jaguars are so detail-oriented that it appears they know the play before it happens. The way it came off, it made Saleh sound like he was accusing Coen of sign-stealing.

Coen took offense to it and sought out Saleh after the Jaguars’ upset win over the 49ers last season. Now, Saleh is in his division, and the two will see each other twice per year. Coen noted that he will be nothing but friendly and respectful with Saleh, whom he respects.

“So yeah, we can laugh about it, and it’s competitive,” said Coen in his conversation with Saleh. “We’ll talk, we’ll talk on Sunday.”

Saleh discussed his relationship with Coen and laughed it off as well.

Titans Are Underdogs Against Jaguars in Week 10

Saleh was asked about the incident and noted that he has nothing but respect for Coen and the Jaguars. The Titans coach once again made it clear that he misspoke.

“Liam’s great, man,” said Saleh. “We’ve had plenty of interactions, and you know the whole thing was— it is what it was. A little misunderstanding, poor words on my part, but they’re doing a great job.”

The Titans are 1-7 under Saleh. This is the second time Saleh has been an NFL head coach. He went 20-36 with the New York Jets. Coen made it clear that he is a great defensive coordinator and his teams are tough to face. His defenses are always good, but the record does not follow.

He might be a coach who is better as a coordinator than a head coach. We will see if he can turn the Titans around in the second half of the season.