Jaguars Sign Three-Time All-Pro to $3.8 Million Contract Extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent much of the offseason looking for ways to build off their impressive 2025 campaign. The Jags managed to win the AFC South division in Liam Coen‘s first year as the team’s head coach, and while they were quickly bounced from the playoffs by the Buffalo Bills, there are a lot of reasons for optimism heading into 2026.

For the most part, Jacksonville’s offseason work is done, but there are still moves that the front office wants to make before training camp gets underway. One of the less costly items of business involved taking care of All-Pro long snapper Ross Matiscik‘s contract, and on Wednesday morning, he received a new deal.

Jaguars Sign Ross Matiscik to Contract Extension

There are several positions in the NFL that don’t get the sort of respect they deserve, but the long snapper position is probably at the top of that list. Similar to a punter or kicker, you are only on the field for a handful of snaps, but at least with those guys, the spotlight is on them when they are on the field. The long snapper, on the other hand, only draws attention if something goes awry.

Still, this is an area that teams in the NFL cannot overlook, and the Jags are lucky to have the best long snapper in the league at their disposal. Matiscik found his way to Jacksonville in 2020 after going undrafted, and ever since then, he’s been the Jaguars’ long snapper. Over the past few years, though, he has managed to take his game to another level.

Matiscik has earned three straight Pro Bowl selections, and he’s also earned All-Pro honors each year, too (two First Team, one Second Team). Even though he doesn’t play a premier position, Matiscik is still deserving of a nice bump in pay, given how he is the best long snapper in the league. He got what he was due on Wednesday, as the Jaguars’ front office handed him a two-year, $3.8 million contract extension.

“The Jaguars are signing long snapper Ross Matiscik to a 2-year extension worth $3.8M in new money, per me and Mike Garafolo. The NFL’s new highest-paid long snapper,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “Matiscik has made 3 straight Pro Bowls. Now paid like it in a deal done by Jonathan Perzley of Sportstars.”

Jaguars Commit to Star Long Snapper Ross Matiscik

It’s rare to see teams make this sort of commitment to a long snapper, but Matiscik is worthy of being the exception to that trend. Not only can he get the ball where it needs to go when he is on the field, but he is also a strong blocker who isn’t afraid to get out and make tackles as part of the Jaguars’ punt coverage team.

Settling Matiscik’s contract situation means the Jaguars have one less item they have to worry about before the new season. Matiscik isn’t going to single-handedly win games for Jacksonville, but he plays a big role in helping ensure the special teams unit is playing the best football possible, which is why this under-the-radar move is still relatively noteworthy.