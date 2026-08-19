Jaguars Roster News: Key Injury Updates on Patrick Mekari, Parker Washington, and More

The training camp is not going easy on the Jacksonville Jaguars, mainly their offensive line. They have just played one preseason game, and the injuries are already mounting for Liam Coen’s squad.

As the Jaguars prepare to face the Carolina Panthers this week, the uncertainty surrounding key players is already flaring up the anxiety in Jacksonville.

Headlining those concerns are Patrick Mekari, LeQuint Allen Jr., and Parker Washington, three key pieces whose week two status is suddenly hanging in the balance.

LeQuint Allen, Parker Washington and More Questionable

Jaguars start their joint practices with Panthers on Aug. 19, but the Jaguars are already fielding a depleted lineup. A wave of August injuries leaves Liam Coen missing several key starters right out of the gate.

Wide receiver Parker Washington is out due to an undisclosed injury. For now, the Jaguars are going day-to-day with him, but the inside reports suggest he might not be back sooner than next week.

Running back LeQuint Allen is nursing a soft tissue injury and will miss the remainder of training camp.

The list still goes on, so here the current list of all the other players out or questinable this week.

Patrick Mekari underwent back surgery, at least out for training camp

LeQuint Allen has a soft tissue injury, will miss the rest of camp

Parker Washington is day to day, but will return next week

Wyatt Milum is day to day, but will return next week

Cole Van Lanen on active PUP list

Jack Kiser placed on IR

Walker Little sidelined due to ankle injury, week-to-week

Chuma Edoga currently sidelined, espected to return soon

Parker Huges on IR list.

Jourdan Lewis has a soft tissue injury, but is progressing well

Patrick Mekari Undergoes Surgery

Patrick Mekari’s lingering back issues from last season finally came to a head.

After missing virtually all of training camp, the projected starting right guard underwent a back procedure that puts his early-season status on ice. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Mekari will “miss some time,” as the surgery leaves a gaping hole on the interior offensive line heading into Week 1.

But the Jags have not put him on the IR list yet, meaning they do expect him to play this season at some point. If they put him on the injured reserve list now, he will miss out on the entire 2026 season.

There’s a caveat, though. If they list him on IR with a return tag, he will miss the first four games minimum, but can return later.

Jaguars in Big Trouble at left tackle, right guard

Just looking at the injury list is enough to see how thinned out the Jaguars are at both tackle and guard. Anton Harrison starting the year at left tackle is almost set in stone, while Robert Hainsey is the clear center.

So who do they keep at left guard? Erza Cleveland is a solid choice, one of the only few the Jaguars have left. So where do they actually keep him is the real question?

Coen can put him at left guard, or they can get creative with him and move him to right tackle, and start Emmanuel Pregnon at left guard instead.