Shedeur Sanders-Travis Hunter Share Hearty Moment Post Jaguars Win Over Browns

Ex-Colorado teammates Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter got the exact kind of reunion they expected on Sunday. While the pre-game hype didn’t make national waves, Buffaloes fans still got that long-awaited moment between the two when the Jaguars and Browns locked horns in Week 1.

Following the Jaguars’ 34-10 win over the Browns, Shedeur Sanders made his way through the field to Travis Hunter, sharing a hearty hug. The two then shared a brief interaction before going off their own way.

While one of the reunions from Colorado fans’ checklist is done, the next is seeing Hunter actually play against Sanders whenever Monken lets him suit up.

Browns QB Battle Heats Up Post Jaguars Loss

On Sunday, however much of a controversial decision it may have become, it was Deshaun Watson calling all the shots. Watson’s performance was underwhelming at best, given how much Monken had hyped his quarterback ahead of the Week 1 kickoff.

CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns called Watson a big “loser” following the loss.

“The Deshaun Watson experience in Cleveland might not last too much longer,” Bahns writes.

“The evaluation is as simple as this: Watson threw an interception on the Browns’ opening drive and coughed up a fumble (which Cleveland recovered, to be fair) later in the first quarter. He also took five sacks in a game the Browns lost by four possessions. Nothing about those numbers indicated that Watson is capable of orchestrating a serviceable offense.”

The outrage following Watson’s meager performance is already building up pressure for Monken to re-assess his decision. The stats aren’t helping him either.

“In his defense, Watson completed 73% of his throws and connected on a 46-yard deep ball to Denzel Boston for a garbage-time touchdown. But it was with him on the field that Cleveland fell into a 31-0 hole by the 12:08 mark of the third quarter. The Browns were entirely non-competitive and looked more like a team that will fight for the No. 1 overall draft pick than one that will capitalize on its young talent in 2026.”

Considering how things played out, it is looking good for Sanders. Monken might be, but Cleveland might not be too high on Watson following Sunday’s loss, forcing them to bench Watson for Sanders before any more disasters unfold.

Travis Hunter Had a Nice Day vs. Browns

As for Hunter, he mostly remained on defense, as expected. Coen and every offseason report confirmed that Hunter will handle mainly the cornerback duties, with occasional snaps as wide receiver. Parker Washington handled the receiving corps exactly as Jacksonville needed. They didn’t need any more help there.

While he did play 4 snaps on the offense, he primarily locked down the defense with 29 snaps there, all with a single tackle.

It’s exactly as Ian Rapoport predicted before the kickoff.