Super Bowl Champ And Recent Jacksonville Jaguars Player Still An NFL Free Agent

Emmanuel Ogbah is coming off his first year playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He had signed with the team on a one-year deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote (on April 27, 2025): “Former Dolphins free-agent defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.”

Ogbah appeared in 13 games (three starts) for the Jaguars.

He recorded just 15 tackles.

Over the offseason, Ogbah became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NFL.

As of June 8, the 32-year-old remains unsigned.

Ogbah’s NFL Career

Ogbah was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

Following the Browns, Ogbah spent one season with the Kansas City Chiefs where he appeared in 10 games (and had 5.5 sacks).

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl (but he was injured during the NFL playoffs).

Ogbah had the best stint of his career with the Miami Dolphins (five seasons).

He recorded 18.0 sacks in his first two years with the franchise.

@FinsXtra wrote (on April 27, 2025): “📊 Emmanuel Ogbah in his 5 seasons with the Miami Dolphins: ➖ 73 games played (43 starts) ➖ 163 total tackles ➖ 28 TFLs ➖ 72 QB hits ➖ 29.5 sacks ➖ 6 forced fumbles ➖ 2 interceptions”

While Ogbah had a down season, he could be a good pick up for a contending team looking to add depth.

Jaguars Last Season

The Jaguars are coming off a very strong year where they won the AFC South with a 13-4 record.

That said, they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.