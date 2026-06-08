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Super Bowl Champ And Recent Jacksonville Jaguars Player Still An NFL Free Agent

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DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 21: Emmanuel Ogbah #90 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after recovering a fumble during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on December 21, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Ogbah is coming off his first year playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He had signed with the team on a one-year deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote (on April 27, 2025): “Former Dolphins free-agent defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.”

GettyMatthew Stafford of Los Angeles Rams (#9) is tackled by Emmanuel Ogbah of Jacksonville Jaguars (#90) during the NFL 2025 game between Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 19, 2025 in London, England.

Ogbah appeared in 13 games (three starts) for the Jaguars.

He recorded just 15 tackles.

Over the offseason, Ogbah became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NFL.

As of June 8, the 32-year-old remains unsigned.

Ogbah’s NFL Career

GettyEmmanuel Ogbah #91 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ogbah was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

Following the Browns, Ogbah spent one season with the Kansas City Chiefs where he appeared in 10 games (and had 5.5 sacks).

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl (but he was injured during the NFL playoffs).

GettyDefensive end Emmanuel Ogbah #90 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with nose tackle Xavier Williams #98 after a sack against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ogbah had the best stint of his career with the Miami Dolphins (five seasons).

He recorded 18.0 sacks in his first two years with the franchise.

@FinsXtra wrote (on April 27, 2025): “📊 Emmanuel Ogbah in his 5 seasons with the Miami Dolphins: ➖ 73 games played (43 starts) ➖ 163 total tackles ➖ 28 TFLs ➖ 72 QB hits ➖ 29.5 sacks ➖ 6 forced fumbles ➖ 2 interceptions”

GettyDefensive end Emmanuel Ogbah #91 of the Miami Dolphins walks off the field after warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

While Ogbah had a down season, he could be a good pick up for a contending team looking to add depth.

Jaguars Last Season

GettyHead Coach Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars talks with the media after Rookie Mini Camp at Miller Electric Center on May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

The Jaguars are coming off a very strong year where they won the AFC South with a 13-4 record.

That said, they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Super Bowl Champ And Recent Jacksonville Jaguars Player Still An NFL Free Agent

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