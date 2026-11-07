Jaguars Trade Priorities Revealed In Latest Report After DaVon Hamilton Injury

Jacksonville isn’t expected to sit on its hands ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. All signs point to them making a move.

Whether that means dealing away Brian Thomas Jr. or bringing in new talent, they’re brewing something behind the scenes. Ever since that opening-drive touchdown from Brian Thomas Jr. in Week 8, followed by a DaVon Hamilton season-ending injury, the Jaguars narrative in the trade market has flipped from that from sellers for Thomas Jr. to buyers for defensive help.

Jaguars Expected to be Buyers This Season: Report

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport’s latest inside report confirms that the Jaguars will continue following that trend in the final days of the trade window, too.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars have continued to make calls about adding a playmaker to their defense, according to sources,” Schefter and Rapoport confirm.

“As aggressive as the Jaguars have been in recent years with big trades — acquiring wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on deadline day last year and moving up to the second overall pick in the 2025 draft — nobody will be surprised if Jacksonville pulls off another trade by the deadline. The loss of DaVon Hamilton created a void in the middle and is a spot where they could look to add.”

It makes complete sense why the Jaguars are panicking. Alongside Hamilton, Eric Murray went down on IR in Week 8, while Antonio Johnson and Jarrian Jones are gutting it out on hobbled ankles. That leaves this backfield completely exposed.

Jaguars Need DT Depth

More than that, the Jaguars are sitting squarely in the AFC contender mix, even creeping into early Super Bowl conversations. Dropping key games down the stretch just because they ran out of healthy bodies would flush an entire season’s worth of work down the drain.

Their only real fix is swinging a trade for a starting-caliber replacement before the deadline hits.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo is floated as a top target for the Jaguars, although they will have to pay a premium for him. Bringing in Ojomo instantly fixes their immediate problem at nose tackle.

Until they find that band-aid fix, Matt Dickerson is expected to hold down the fort at NT.

What About Brian Thomas Jr.?

Thomas Jr. trade isn’t completely off the board yet. There’s still some smoke about whether the Jags actually want to trade him, so only time will tell if there’s any real fire there.

Schefter and Rapoport also kept the hopes alive, saying teams are still interested if GM James Gladstone agrees.

“They also could wind up dealing wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., whom they have received multiple inquiries on in recent years while resisting all overtures,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote. “Thomas played only 19 snaps during Thursday night’s victory in Baltimore and did not catch a pass. The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to be intrigued by Thomas.”

The Chiefs have been tabbed as a top landing spot for the WR, but the Jaguars don’t appear ready to trade him yet.