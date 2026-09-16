Travis Hunter’s Exact 4 Offensive Plays Revealed as Jaguars Prep for Week 2

Travis Hunter is a potential two-way star.

But in Week 1 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the vast majority of his action came just one way: defense.

Hunter played about seven-times the defensive snaps as offensive snaps, settling into a relatively comfortable role at cornerback while only trotting onto the field to join Trevor Lawrence and company a handful of times.

To be specific: Hunter got four offensive snaps in the Jaguars’ 34-10 Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns.

If everyone stays healthy, it’s hard to see how much that will rise as the season goes along.

But with that in mind, it’s interesting to consider exactly what Hunter was asked to do while he was on the field with the offense, which ESPN’s Bill Barnwell shared in a new post on X.

Travis Hunter’s Offensive Plays

Hunter was on the field for four specific plays on offense with the Jaguars in Sunday’s game.

One of them was a jet sweep — where the receiver motions across the formation right past the quarterback to receive a handoff. Hunter took that carry for three yards.

Another was a bubble screen to fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Hunter then received a tunnel screen to himself — Hunter dekes as if to go downfield but then comes back to receive a pass and try to follow his offensive linemen. He got eight yards on that play.

The fourth offensive play Hunter had ended in a touchdown pass from Lawrence to tight end Brenton Strange, but Hunter didn’t move past the line-of-scrimmage on that play as he didn’t really have a route.

Travis Hunter played four offensive snaps in Week 1:

– jet sweep to him

– bubble screen to Meyers

– tunnel screen to him

– TD pass to Strange where he stood at the LOS as a decoy He didn’t pass the LOS on a route. Very specialized package. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 16, 2026

As Barnwell notes, the Jaguars didn’t ask Hunter to run any real routes down the field. They brought him on the field for specific purposes, then sent him back out of the game.

Given that Hunter played about 52% of the defensive snaps, it’s possible the Jaguars were also taking it easy with him in his first game back after missing the second half of last season with injury. The blowout of the Browns also limited what Jacksonville probably wanted to put on film in the second half.

Still, Hunter was very limited on offense, and it’ll be interesting to see if that continues.

Jaguars’ WR Depth Chart

As has been mentioned before, part of the issue for Hunter is that the Jags have such strong wide receivers.

The trio of Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers is one of the best trifectas of wideouts in the NFL.

The Jags simply don’t need Hunter on the field very much.

Over time, Hunter might grow into a bigger role — and if there’s an injury, that might be more likely — but for now, it’s that big three getting most of Lawrence’s attention.