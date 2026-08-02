Speed has always been Travis Hunter’s calling card. But after adding ten pounds of muscle during offseason LCL rehab, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ two-way star somehow unlocked an even higher speed.

Hunter’s physical transformation has been a favorite talking point for Liam Coen this entire offseason. That’s why, when Hunter revealed the new speed he unlocked even with the extra pounds on Day 3 of training camp, heads turned.

Now listed at 185 pounds, reached 22.6 mph when training at the Miller Electric Center.

Travis Hunter Gets Real About Weight Gain

At first, he had his reservations about the bulk potentially slowing him down. Unlocking 22.6 mph crushed every bit of those.

“Everybody like, ‘Gain weight, gain weight,'” Hunter said per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco.

“Coach [Liam Coen] was like, ‘Hey, play at whatever weight you’re happy at.’ So me just coming in and putting on them pounds, I was scared at first. I’m like, ‘Oh dang, I’ve never played at this weight. I’m going to feel heavy, I’m not going to be able to do what I do.’

“But training and being able to put those months in, not just on the grass but in the weight room too, just putting in the work, it made me feel lighter on my feet when I finally touched the grass.”

For the record, Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert are the only two players who went as fast as 22.6 mph in a game. Hill was the fastest of the two: 23.24 mph on a 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that was nullified by a penalty in 2016.

The two-way star’s goal is to reach at least 23 mph before the season. At the speed that he’s going, literally, it won’t be surprising at all if he breaks Hill’s record in the near future.

“I’m not sure if he ever hit 23 last year. I don’t think so,” Coen said, astonished at the progress he made when coming back from an injury.

“He’s definitely got some of those freaky traits, right?” Coen said. “Where you’re like, man, he just came off a leg injury, and he’s running maybe faster than he hit at times last year.”

Liam Coen Defies All Offseason Noise About Hunter

All offseason, the buzz was that Hunter would play mostly cornerback.

When NFL insider Peter Schrager asked if Hunter would lean heavily toward defense, Coen practically scoffed at the idea, doubling down on using him as a true two-way weapon.

He backed up those words early in training camp, putting Hunter to work on both offense and defense right out of the gate.

DiRocco noted that Hunter played 24 snaps on defense and 15 on offense during 11-on-11 work, confirming the buzz of Hunter taking more snaps on defense. It makes sense because the Jaguars’ receiving corps is the deepest position, whereas the depth at cornerback is a big question mark.

Finding his footing with the defense has also been a priority for Hunter as he steps back into training.