Did Travis Hunter Play Both Ways vs. Broncos? Breaking Down Jaguars’ Two-Way Star’s Snaps

The Jacksonville Jaguars are staying true to their two-way vision for WR/CB Travis Hunter, but barely.

The entire offseason was laced with rumors of Liam Coen’s scheme limiting Hunter primarily to defense. The argument holds up because that’s where they need him most. Jacksonville’s calculated corner rotation keeps Hunter locked primarily into defensive sub-packages to prevent total burnout.

Whereas in the wide receiver room, it’s a cutthroat competition with three heavyweights making a case so strong that Coen can’t ignore any of them.

That’s why the way the Jaguars split Travis Hunter’s Week 2 snaps was expected.

The only problem was, Coen didn’t even let Hunter play on the defense full-time.

Travis Hunter Played 60% on Defense, But Was On-and-Off the Field

Hunter stayed true to his CB role vs. the Broncos on Sunday, helping where he was needed the most. He played 37 snaps — 60% of the Jaguars’ total plays on defense.

On the offense, he played six snaps, which made up about 10% of their plays. He also had one play on special teams.

Coen was selling the two-way vision so much the entire offseason that it was almost believable. Almost. The two weeks of regular season were enough to remind that Coen’s actual game plan is nowhere near close to getting Hunter on both sides of the ball full-time.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, 17 different players on the Jaguars were on the field for more plays than Hunter’s total of 44 snaps.

Liam Coen Says It’s Standard CB Rotation

Coen frames it strictly as a pre-planned, drive-by-drive cornerback rotation.

“It’s by drives with those guys rotating in,” Coen said when asked to explain the cornerback rotation post-game. “With Buster, Travis and Jarrion, and then obviously Jay Lew specifically and some of the nickel stuff.”

“We did it for the most part last season as well before Travis got hurt. It’s something we have to continue to do. We have corners we have confidence in. Those guys can all make plays for us. They can all communicate for us. They’ve been in the system now. We have to play it better, but we also have to get to the quarterback to help those guys out as well in the back end. It’s a rotation based on pregame. We have it all laid out. The players know it. They all know the rotation. It has been clearly laid out to them what the expectations and standards are.”

According to Jaguars senior writer John Oehser, the snap count for cornerbacks looks something like this through 2 weeks: Montaric Brown (76.9%), Jarrian Jones (67.26%), Hunter (58.41%), and Jourdan Lewis (53.10%).

Both Brown (49 snaps) and Jones (39 snaps) played more than Hunter in Week 2, and it tells everything for now about Coen’s short-term vision for their No. 2 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, which they struck a trade with Cleveland for.

On defense, Hunter’s highlights included four tackles, a pass breakup, and a 22-yard pass interference penalty. That penalty, and Jaguars coach Liam Coen’s penalty for arguing the call, set up a Broncos touchdown.

On offense, Hunter never had the ball go his way.