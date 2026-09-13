Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Trade Arrives at Browns Moment

Travis Hunter’s career is always going to have a connection to the Cleveland Browns.

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter seemed likely to be taken by the Browns. They held the No. 2 overall pick. After the Titans took Cam Ward, Hunter had to be next.

He was the two-way superstar from Colorado who had just won the Heisman Trophy. He looked to be a franchise-altering player.

And in the end, Hunter did go with the No. 2 pick. It just wasn’t to the Browns.

Instead, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for that selection, sending a big package to Cleveland fort he right to pick Hunter.

It’ll be years before the deal gets its true assessment, but a moment arrives Sunday that serves as a checkpoint. For the first time, Hunter will play against the Browns in the NFL.

Jacksonville hosts Cleveland in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. It’ll be about so much more than Hunter, but yeah, Hunter will be on the mind.

Browns-Jaguars Travis Hunter Trade

The deal at the time essentially sent the No. 2 pick to the Jaguars for the No. 5 pick, the No. 36 pick and Jacksonville’s first-round pick in 2026.

Those first two picks were used on Mason Graham and Quinshon Judkins. And with secondary pick involvement and movement, the Browns also ended up with Dylan Sampson and KC Concepcion.

The Jaguars also got Bhayshul Tuten out of a late-round return from the Browns, as well as Rayuan Lane III.

First matchup between the Browns and Jaguars since the draft-day trade that resulted in Travis Hunter going to Jacksonville. The final trade result: Jaguars get: Travis Hunter, Bhayshul Tuten, Rayuan Lane III Browns get: Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, KC… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 12, 2026

Early Returns

The early returns show the Browns as the winners.

Graham and Judkins were both great as rookies. Adding the multi-dimension receiver Concepcion this year has the potential to add to the youth movement in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Hunter’s two-way role never really found its full balance, and he missed the second half of his rookie season with injury.

If Hunter ends up mostly a cornerback in the NFL, then he probably wasn’t worth the massive package it cost for the Jags to move up and take him.

There’s a ton of time, though. Hunter can continue to figure it out. Jacksonville can continue to maximize his opportunities on the field.

The Browns could always Browns-ify things, too. Maybe their youngsters fall off or never fully reach their potential.

In a world of wanting to finalize opinions quickly, this one still needs more time to play out. But Sunday will be a fascinating look inside the lens to see what Hunter looks like against the Browns instead of playing for them.