Jaguars Insider Drops Key Travis Hunter Announcement Before Week 1 vs. Browns

The entire offseason, the noise coming out of Jacksonville had Travis Hunter playing mainly on defense. Liam Coen has maintained that Hunter will see opportunities on both sides of the ball, but the inside reports have completely disagreed.

In the latest report validating Hunter as a full-time cornerback, ON SI’s Albert Breer highlighted what the Jaguars really feel about their two-way star.

Breer wrote that the Jaguars “believe he can become a shutdown corner.”

The whole two-way experiment was a nice training camp talking point, but Breer’s notes make it clear: the Jaguars aren’t playing around anymore.

Hunter isn’t just dipping his toes into the secondary. He’s anchoring it—and how they handle that decision will make or break Liam Coen’s season 2.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell explains, “What happens in 2026 might play a huge role in determining how often we see the 2025 second overall pick mix things up at wide receiver. The Jaguars didn’t seem to have a consistent plan for Hunter on defense last year.”

Travis Hunter at Cornerback Makes Most Sense

The Jaguars receiving corps is their strongest room. Between Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and veteran safety blanket Jakobi Meyers, Liam Coen has a functional, established pecking order to work with.

Forcing a part-time offensive role for Travis Hunter on top of that would just create an unnecessary numbers game. Given how the roster shakes out on the perimeter, Jacksonville practically boxed themselves into this decision.