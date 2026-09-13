Did Travis Hunter’s Wife File for Divorce? Rumors, News Don’t Leave Jaguars Star, Leanna Lenee

Somehow, the rumors persist.

No matter how many times they are proven unfounded, there’s another claim that Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, are filing for divorce.

Entering Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, the top-five Google Trends searches for Hunter all involve some combination of words wondering if he’s getting a divorce.

It’s actually kind of a crazy reality in this modern world of the Internet, where news like that can keep circulating and bouncing around no matter its original source.

But the truth of the matter is actually quite simple.

Did Travis Hunter’s Wife File for Divorce?

No, Leanna Lenee has not filed for divorce. Hunter has not filed for divorce. No one has filed for divorce.

As best as anyone can tell, they’re still a happy couple.

They actually performed an awesome, kind gesture earlier in the week leading into Week 1.

Hunter and his wife surprised the neonatal ICU nurses at Wolfson Children’s Hospital with lunches and scrubs on Tuesday.

The couple was thanking them for their help when Hunter and Lenee’s son was born eight weeks premature in August 2025.

“They treated us very well, took care of us, and I saw the work that they did for everybody else,” Hunter said this week, via ESPN. “They took care of us just like they took care of everyone else here. So it was definitely really, really special to come back and give back to them. Being first-time parents, you need all the help you can get going through the experience.”

The pair gifted nurse Rebekah Davis her scrubs last, a special moment for the nurse and the new parents.

“Being first-time parents, we prepared for a lot,” Leanna said, via ESPN. “We prepared for the nursery and bottles and all that stuff, but something you can’t prepare for is your son being born almost eight weeks early and him being in the NICU. And it was really hard for both of us, and we didn’t know what to do. It was something unexpected. Rebekah was somebody who was very calming to us. I remember I tried to stay at the hospital every single night, and she was like, ‘Go home, please. We got it. We’ll take care of him.’ And she celebrated with us all the wins, all the little milestones. She kept both of us grounded because it was really scary seeing your child just in all these little tubes and stuff. And she was amazing. All the nurses here were amazing to us. So Wolfson will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

Leanna Lenee on Divorce Rumors

Lenee commented on a recent TikTok video with these words that pretty much sum it all up:

“I let Facebook have it (because) according to them we be getting divorced every other month.”

Talk about summing up the modern Internet in one sentence.