Trevor Lawrence Makes Announcement After Jaguars’ Week 1 Win

Trevor Lawrence had to be happy.

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Week 1 to move to 1-0 on the season.

They were up 34-3 at the time when Lawrence was pulled and got to rest early, too, as Nick Mullens closed out the game at quarterback to keep Lawrence intact.

Lawrence was great, going 18-for-23 for 245 yards and four touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception and was only sacked once. He also ran twice for three yards.

His touchdowns went to four different players, and after an AFC South title a year ago, the Jaguars can hope for big things yet again.

Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Message

Lawrence shared a message with fans on the NFL’s official social media channel:

“Sup Jags fans. Appreciate y’all showing up and being loud. Great win in Week 1. Gotta keep it rolling. Go Jags!”

.@trevorlawrence checking in after the Week 1 dub 🔥 pic.twitter.com/prSgG1oIdd — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

That’s a happy, relaxed quarterback. Lawrence sure didn’t have any reasons to be stressed in the season opener.

Jaguars Week 1 Notes

A lot went well for the Jaguars right from the outset.

It started nearly immediately, too. Foyesade Oluokun picked off the third pass attempt by Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson.

The Jaguars soon had a strip sack caused by Josh Hines-Allen, too, and the rout was on almost immediately.

The first passing touchdown went from Lawrence to Parker Washington, a 30-yarder that Washington brought in with a great snag.

The next passing touchdown was to the sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron. It was a four-yarder to a player who wasn’t expected to make a ton of noise early in the season but seized his chance — catching both his targets on the day for 20 yards.

Brenton Strange caught the third Jaguars touchdown, a 14-yarder.

Jakobi Meyers then had the longest receiving touchdown of the day for the Jags, a 32-yarder.

Washington led the receivers with five grabs for 83 yards.

Bhayshul Tuten led the backfield with 15 catches for 66 yards.

One negative: Brian Thomas Jr. left with a shoulder injury after having three catches for 40 yards, and he didn’t do more after that.

Defensively, the only real blemish was Jacksonville’s backups giving up a long touchdown over the top to rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston with less than two minutes left in the game.

Ventrell Miller had a huge defensive game with 10 tackles, including two for a loss (one sack).

Hines-Allen and Travon Walker each had 1.5 sacks.

Cam Little was perfect kicking, too, and Logan Cooke averaged 54 yards on his two punts.

Yep, a good day at the office for the Jags.