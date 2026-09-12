Jaguars Dealt Big Injury Scare Before Browns Showdown

“Left tackle is home,” Harrison said on the O-Zone podcast. Harrison at left tackle was a no-brainer for the Jaguars head coach. Harrison’s thoughts on why left tackle is special for him made it clear why it was such a simple decision for the staffers.

“I wasn’t obsessed with it. I’ve learned to love right tackle, too. I played that the last three years. I felt comfortable. I had no problem staying at right tackle or moving to left tackle. Coaches felt comfortable doing it and they made the decision to do it.”

“It feels like back home. It feels good. Everything’s good,” Harrison said.