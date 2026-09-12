Jaguars Dealt Big Injury Scare Before Browns Showdown

Just a day before their season-opener against the Browns, the Jacksonville Jaguars received Friday’s injury report. One name in particular came as a total blindside.
Seeing Anton Harrison listed as questionable sparked an abrupt disruption in the final game-week preparations. Travis D. Holmes of SB Nation reported that Harrison was absent from Friday’s session, sending everyone scrambling for answers.
While early rumors pointed to a passing bug, it later turned out to be a late-developing foot issue, putting his availability for the Browns game in jeopardy.
The only good thing was Harrison had no designation for Sunday. There is a chance he could play, given his foot injury doesn’t turn out to be serious.
The Jaguars have Walker Little as the backup at left tackle, who is also coming off an injury. Heading into Week 1, Little is completely healthy to go now, ready to handle the position in case Harrison sits this one out.
Depth is one thing, but for the starter, the position is already second nature.
Anton Harrison Says Playing at LT ‘Feels Like Home’
“Left tackle is home,” Harrison said on the O-Zone podcast. Harrison at left tackle was a no-brainer for the Jaguars head coach. Harrison’s thoughts on why left tackle is special for him made it clear why it was such a simple decision for the staffers.
“I wasn’t obsessed with it. I’ve learned to love right tackle, too. I played that the last three years. I felt comfortable. I had no problem staying at right tackle or moving to left tackle. Coaches felt comfortable doing it and they made the decision to do it.”
“It feels like back home. It feels good. Everything’s good,” Harrison said.
Talking about the locker room’s Week 1 preparations, Harrison said how the entire Jaguars team is ready to go out there and prove themselves again this year, following their 13-4 season.
“Everybody’s excited to go,” Harrison said. “All the talk is over now. It’s time to go put up or shut up, really. We can grow from last year. We had a good year. But last year’s last year. This is a new team. We kept a lot of the same guys, but it’s a new team and new year.
“We have to play to our standard. If we do that, we’ll be fine.”
LeQuint Allen Questionable, Others Game-Time Decisions
LeQuint Allen returned on Thursday in a limited capacity. He was also limited on Friday and is listed as questionable. He is the only Jaguars player listed as questionable.
Besides him, the Jags received some positive updates on Jakobi Meyers and Cole Van Lanen too. Although both of them were listed as questionable, they had no designation for Sunday’s game.
Both Allen and Cole Van Lanen will be game-time decisions, according to head coach Liam Coen. But based on the former’s most recent status, there’s a chance he’ll sit out the contest.
Then again, there’s no guarantee Van Lanen will play. Then again, the fact that he didn’t get a designation bodes well. On the Browns sideline, offensive guard Teven Jenkins has been ruled out, and Parker Brailsford was listed as questionable with a thumb injury.
Jaguars Dealt Big Injury Scare Before Browns Showdown