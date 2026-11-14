Jaguars Coach Gets Candid on Rising Starter

One of the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars defense in 2026 was how the team would handle losing Second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd who left the team for the Carolina Panthers in free agency. So far, fourth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller has been stepping into the role and the team has not lost a step.

Head coach Liam Coen opened up about how he impressed he was with the former fourth-round pick.

“I just think that Ventrell has always been a hard charger, hard hitter,” said Coen, on what the linebacker brings to the defense. “Plays with great energy; his care factor is extremely high. Ventrell cares about this team. He cares about performing individually, but also the success of the unit. He cares about the coaches. Like, his care factor is so high.”

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Miller started in nine games in his second season after missing his rookie year due to an injury. However, he started in two games with Coen as his head coach and Anthony Campanille as his defensive coordinator in 2025. Now, Miller has eight starts and 48 tackles.

Jacksonville Jaguars Found Devin Lloyd Replacement in Ventrell Miller

Coen added that aside from playing hard and caring a lot, he is also taking a lot of mental steps.

“I just think he’s seeing it pretty well,” said Coen. “Like, he understands our defensive structure. Obviously playing alongside (Foye Olukoun) is really beneficial, because of how much Foye communicates and does.”

However, Coen noted that while Miller is not running the defense from a communication standpoint, that does not mean that he is not doing his part in relaying messages across the defense.

“That’s not to minimize Ventrell’s communication, and he’s out there with great energy,” stated Coen.

Beyond that, Coen likes how much more patient he is. Combining that with being a hard charger is an impressive combination.

“He’s seeing, I think he’s just playing a little bit more patient back there. Where it’s not everything’s, you know, running downhill on the snap of the ball or hard charging sideline to sideline. I think he’s playing with really good patience and vision at the moment. Because we know when he arrives, he can arrive with those intentions. And he’s always been around the football, which has been pretty cool to see.”

The Jaguars’ defense could be as good or better with Miller in the lineup.

Jaguars Defense Taking Steps in 2026

The Jaguars’ defense was already strong, but three trade deadline additions could make things even tougher to defend.

They traded a second-round pick and a day-three pick for safety, Jessie Bates from the Atlanta Falcons. They also traded a first-round pick and a future second-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Jordan Davis. Beyond that, they traded a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for Devon Godchaux.

The two moves on the defensive line should make things a lot easier for Ventrell Miller up front. Beyond that, the impact of Bates as a free safety should condense things in front of Miller and make it a lot easier for him again.