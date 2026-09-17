Jaguars Week 2 Injury Report Brings Encouraging News Before Broncos Kickoff

Wednesday’s initial injury report was as good as they come for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars placed B.J. Green II on injury reserve on Wednesday due to his elbow injury, but that was the only major move in the initial injury report.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, LeQuint Allen, and Cole Van Lanen were all listed as limited to open the week, but there was zero panic in the building regarding that.

Liam Coen expects Thomas Jr. to play through his shoulder issue, while the rest of the group managed identical limited designations last week before suiting up without missing a beat.

Duval delivered a clean sweep on Wednesday, with First Coast News’s Rachel Philips reporting a full house as all 53 players attended the practice.

All 53-Active Roster Players In Practice Attendance

Even with a shoulder scare against Cleveland, Brian Thomas Jr. looked sharp and took his normal reps, signaling business as usual for the Jacksonville offense.

“Brian Thomas Jr. was out there with a no-contact pinnie on him. He was out there, business as usual. Looked good to go.”

The wideout appeared to re-aggravate his shoulder injury vs. the Browns, after which he headed straight for the medical tent. However, he did come back later in the game for the final drive, hinting that his injury might not be that concerning or serious.

Still, assumptions would be nothing without an official confirmation from the head coach. That came on Monday when Liam Coen confirmed Thomas Jr’s availability for their trip to Denver this weekend.

“I fully imagine him being able to play this game,” Coen said. “No issues, just might not be able to get hit throughout the week or something.”

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport also noted that the Jags “signed LB Jack Kiser to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, DE BJ Ojulari joins the practice squad.” Those were the roster moves that followed the injury list.

Does B.J. Green Availability Affect Jaguars?

While Thomas Jr. or the rest of the players on the injury list won’t be that big of a headache for the Jaguars, B.J. Green’s injury definitely would be one.

Green will miss at least 4 games starting Week 2, vs. the Broncos, leaving a spot empty on their defense. How they fill it will be their next roster move to keep an eye out for. The Jaguars will probably manage just fine without Green, since they already have plenty of depth in Danny Striggow, Bryan Thomas Jr., and Wesley Williams as the primary options behind starters Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

However, Green was a standout performer throughout the training camp, and the staff already had high hopes for him in 2026. Green will have time when he returns, but he missed crucial games where he could have shown off his potential and established his identity early on. All the games he misses will be missed opportunities for his potential breakout game.

Besides that, the Jaguars can only hope Thomas Jr.’s already injured shoulder doesn’t flare up again. Thomas Jr. was just finding his footing after the slump, and Coen believed in his potential. Although the Jaguars won’t rush him in Week 2, Thomas Jr. will hardly slow down, simply because he has much to prove this season.