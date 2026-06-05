Jaguars Pro Bowl DE Weighs Travis Hunter’s Impact Ahead of 2026 Return

Fresh off a dominant 13-4 and a postseason appearance past season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are carrying a weight of expectations moving into the 2026 campaign, and the return of the two-way player, Travis Hunter, is fuelling that confidence. While the 23-year-old is counting days for his comeback, his teammate, Josh Hines-Allen, gave his take on the impact he could make on the gridiron this season.

“On the field, being healthy, I think it’s just priority number one for him, but obviously, he can impact on the offensive side of the ball and defensive side of the ball. And so if he can be on the field all the time, then that’s going to make our team better,” said Josh in a recent interview with The NFL Network. “So for me to, as a vet, to him is take care of your body, come back healthy, and just come back as dominant as you do, as you can be.”

“He’s a go-up-and-get-it type of guy. And we love to see a lot of splash plays,” added Josh, praising Hunter. “And we need that big playmaking ability, and he’s going to be one of the best to do it for a long time.”

Jaguars Aim to Maximize Travis Hunter’s Versatility in the 2026 Season

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner was a first-round pick (2nd overall) in the 2025 campaign. In his rookie season, he already embraced football’s one of toughest roles— a true two-way difference-maker before an injury cut short his promising season. In his debut season, he totaled 298 receiving yards and a touchdown as a WR, while recording 15 tackles playing on defense.

Heading to the 2026 season, the Jaguars are looking to maximize his impact by shifting him to a primary cornerback role, who could also be an occasional playmaker in the offense.

The head coach, Liam Coen, has indicated that he will be using the Heisman Trophy winner both ways, making him an unpredictable target for the opponents.

“The plan has not changed at all, he’s going to play both sides of the football just as we drafted him to do,” said Coen during an interview in early May.

As a starting outside cornerback, Hunter is anticipated to play alongside the starting CB, Montaric Brown, and he may end up playing a majority of the defensive snaps for the Jaguars. However, his workload on the defense and offense is not expected to be divided evenly. The 23-year-old might be used as a specialized weapon in the offense. With his speed and explosive plays, he could create more favorable opportunities for Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense.

While Hunter is poised to be a key member of the Jags in 2026, he has yet to resume his training with the team since the injury.

Travis Hunter Is Expected to Be Back in Action During the Training Camp

The Jaguars are currently in the middle of the OTAs. While the two-way star is cleared medically after recovering from the LCL tear, he didn’t actively participate in the team drills or physical reps, playing it safe.

The regular season is still three months away. The Jags’ head coach, Liam Coen, and the general manager, James Gladstine, are confident that Hint will be physically ready for the training camp, set to take place in July. Hunter also said his knee is in a good place, suggesting a potential timely return.