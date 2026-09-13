Who is Josh Cameron? Meet Jaguars’ Rookie WR With Quick TD

If you predicted that the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ second touchdown of the 2026 NFL season would be scored by Josh Cameron, you’d look like a psychic.

Because no one weas predicting that.

But it’s exactly what happened.

Cameron was thrown a four-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence late in the first quarter of the season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

And it had everyone asking the same question.

Who Is Josh Cameron?

Josh Cameron is a 23-year old wide receiver for the Jaguars.

He was a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Baylor.

Cameron is originally from Cedar Park, Texas, where he was a high school superstar. He had 90 catches for 1,226 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior (after 80 for 1,127 and 14 touchdowns as a junior).

That got Cameron a spot at Baylor, and his talent was never in doubt for the Bears.

Impressively, though, Cameron was just a walk-on at Baylor who built himself into a star.

He made first-team All-Big 12 in both his junior and senior seasons in 2024 and 2025.

He was also a star punt returner for Baylor.

In 2024, he had 52 catches for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns. He then had 69 grabs for 872 yards and nine touchdowns in his final college season.

It wasn’t even a sure thing he’d be active for the Jaguars on Sunday, but he was, and he made the most of it.

Josh Cameron Fantasy Outlook

Wondering if you should pick up Cameron in fantasy after a Week 1 touchdown?

The answer is probably not, unless you’re in a very deep league or an in-depth keeper league.

He’s not going to get a ton of opportunities this season while the Jaguars are healthy. They have Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. They also have Travis Hunter, who could play some on offense in addition to his full-time cornerback role.

Cameron did all he could on Sunday, though. He got an opportunity, and he took it.

That’s the best you could ever want out of a late-round rookie.